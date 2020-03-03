# # End "if not excluded"
Search

Advanced search

Now we're teaching kids what 'snot' is made of at the Centre of the Cell

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 March 2020

Youngsters learning about body fucntions at Queen Mary's 2015 science festival finding out what makes snot! Picture: Ray Crundwell

Youngsters learning about body fucntions at Queen Mary's 2015 science festival finding out what makes snot! Picture: Ray Crundwell

www.raycrundwell.com

The budding young scientists of tomorrow are getting ready for Whitechapel's Centre of the Cell Easter break activities to learn about 'snot' and the human body.

Programmes displaying how the body fights Programmes displaying how the body fights "microscopic monster" viruses. Picture: QMUL

Programmes are being run by Queen Mary University during the school holiday at its Neuron Pod in Newark Street for curious youngsters who have ever wondered what snot or scabs are made of, why cheesy feet smell or how the body fights "microscopic monster" viruses.

The Snot, Sick and Scabs interactive show for aged seven plus is being staged on April 9, 14 and 15, the centre announced this week.

A Muscling In show explores muscles and bones on April 6, 7, 16 and 17, all recommended for seven-year-olds and older.

They include sessions inside the cell-shaped pod to learn about cells and the human body while trying their hand at virtual experiments like healing burns, having their cells counted and diagnosing cancer using high-power microscopes.

Most Read

‘Massive hardship’: Tenants in Poplar charged four times national average for their heating

Phoenix Works near the Limehouse Cut. Right: A pre-payment meter in Hawkshaw Court falls into the negative figures; Mayor John Biggs has promised to intervene. Pictures: Submitted/Mike Brooke

Jailed: ‘brutal’ knifeman who stabbed an emergency worker at Royal London Hospital

Mohammed Uddin, 35, jailed for almost 13 yerars for stabbing hospital emergency worker. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Victoria Park fireworks display: Tower Hamlets councillors agree not to ask Hackney Council to pay

Fireworks in Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Tower Hamlets uses new information-sharing powers to recover ‘up to £2.4m’ in unpaid council tax

Tower Hamlets Council is working with HMRC to recover unpaid council tax. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

‘Massive hardship’: Tenants in Poplar charged four times national average for their heating

Phoenix Works near the Limehouse Cut. Right: A pre-payment meter in Hawkshaw Court falls into the negative figures; Mayor John Biggs has promised to intervene. Pictures: Submitted/Mike Brooke

Jailed: ‘brutal’ knifeman who stabbed an emergency worker at Royal London Hospital

Mohammed Uddin, 35, jailed for almost 13 yerars for stabbing hospital emergency worker. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Victoria Park fireworks display: Tower Hamlets councillors agree not to ask Hackney Council to pay

Fireworks in Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Tower Hamlets uses new information-sharing powers to recover ‘up to £2.4m’ in unpaid council tax

Tower Hamlets Council is working with HMRC to recover unpaid council tax. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Newham basketball inspiration becomes ambassador for the sport

Caroline Charles with some of her young players at Newham Youngbloods

WHSmith to give out books for kids at Leyton Orient in celebration of World Book Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Now we’re teaching kids what ‘snot’ is made of at the Centre of the Cell

Youngsters learning about body fucntions at Queen Mary's 2015 science festival finding out what makes snot! Picture: Ray Crundwell

Enterprising school pupils take over sales pitch at Spitalfields Market

Brisk business as pupils set up their own stall in Spitalfields Market... Picture: Young Enterprise

Tower Hamlets needs extra £130,000 to help care for refugee children

Mayor John Biggs. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24