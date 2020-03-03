Now we're teaching kids what 'snot' is made of at the Centre of the Cell

Youngsters learning about body fucntions at Queen Mary's science festival finding out what makes snot!

The budding young scientists of tomorrow are getting ready for Whitechapel's Centre of the Cell Easter break activities to learn about 'snot' and the human body.

Programmes displaying how the body fights "microscopic monster" viruses.

Programmes are being run by Queen Mary University during the school holiday at its Neuron Pod in Newark Street for curious youngsters who have ever wondered what snot or scabs are made of, why cheesy feet smell or how the body fights "microscopic monster" viruses.

The Snot, Sick and Scabs interactive show for aged seven plus is being staged on April 9, 14 and 15, the centre announced this week.

A Muscling In show explores muscles and bones on April 6, 7, 16 and 17, all recommended for seven-year-olds and older.

They include sessions inside the cell-shaped pod to learn about cells and the human body while trying their hand at virtual experiments like healing burns, having their cells counted and diagnosing cancer using high-power microscopes.