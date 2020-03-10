Search

Queen Mary student's nano-technology meeting with MPs is her quantum leap to a science career

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 March 2020

Lei Tan working in the beam line on diamond light source. Picture: QMUL

Lei Tan working in the beam line on diamond light source. Picture: QMUL

QMUL

Student graduate Lei Tan presented her physics research into nano-technology quantum dots to Parliament on Monday in a competition for young British scientists.

Lei in her chemistry lab at Queen Mary's preparing nano-technology samples. Picture: QMULLei in her chemistry lab at Queen Mary's preparing nano-technology samples. Picture: QMUL

She has been researching the structure and properties of quantum dots, tiny man-made clusters of semiconductor particles with optical and electronic properties that are already used in biomedical imaging, solar cells, and light-emitting diodes.

Using quantum dots will extend far wider once they are better understood and may even be used to cure disease.

The 28-year-old post graduate PhD student from China has developed complete profiles and understanding if these clusters, having carried out investigations at the national synchrotron science facility. Her work at Queen Mary's was being judged against 180 science research projects.

Stephen Metcalfe, the Parliamentary Scientific committee's chairman, said: 'This competition gives MPs a chance to meet the country's best young researchers, early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists who are the architects of our future. It's our best chance to understand their work.'

Lei's research is in the 'physics' session of the competition involving 180 'early career' researchers who are being judged by professional and academic experts in engineering, sciences, physics or mathematics.

