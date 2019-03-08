Video

Gulls just want to have fun: Birds caught on camera in Poplar go viral

The birds have been caught directly looking into the camera. Picture: TfL TfL

Eagle-eyed motorists heading towards the Blackwall tunnel might be able to spot Transport for London’s newest recruits.

These seagulls, affectionately dubbed Graeme and Steve, have become an internet sensation after posing in front of a traffic camera on the A102 Brunswick Road, in Poplar.

It's not clear whether there are any fowl motives behind the photobombing pair's visits to the camera, or whether they are just winging it - perhaps they have one eye on presenting the feather report.

Their antics have seen thousands of people flock to the @TfLTrafficNews account to share and like their posts.

But hopefully Graeme and Steve won't let their new-found fame go to their heads.

A TfL spokesman said: “Our cameras usually give us a bird's eye view of traffic across London, but we'd like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times.”