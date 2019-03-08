Search

Video

Gulls just want to have fun: Birds caught on camera in Poplar go viral

PUBLISHED: 14:50 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 02 May 2019

The birds have been caught directly looking into the camera. Picture: TfL

The birds have been caught directly looking into the camera. Picture: TfL

TfL

Eagle-eyed motorists heading towards the Blackwall tunnel might be able to spot Transport for London’s newest recruits.

These seagulls, affectionately dubbed Graeme and Steve, have become an internet sensation after posing in front of a traffic camera on the A102 Brunswick Road, in Poplar.

It's not clear whether there are any fowl motives behind the photobombing pair's visits to the camera, or whether they are just winging it - perhaps they have one eye on presenting the feather report.

Their antics have seen thousands of people flock to the @TfLTrafficNews account to share and like their posts.

But hopefully Graeme and Steve won't let their new-found fame go to their heads.

The seagulls have been landing in front of a camera on the A102 Brunswick Road in Poplar. Picture: TfLThe seagulls have been landing in front of a camera on the A102 Brunswick Road in Poplar. Picture: TfL

A TfL spokesman said: “Our cameras usually give us a bird's eye view of traffic across London, but we'd like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times.”

Their antics have seen them become an internet sensation. Picture: TfLTheir antics have seen them become an internet sensation. Picture: TfL

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

