Queen’s Honours: Steering East End’s seamen’s mission for 17 years gets Alexander Cambell an OBE

Queen Victoria Seamen's Mission 'captain' Alexander Campbell gets OBE in Queen's Honours. Picture: QVSM QVSM

The guiding light at the Queen Victoria Seamen’s Rest in Poplar for the past 17 years has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday List.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexander (far left) plays host to Princess Alexandra meeting volunteers at Queen Victoria Seamen's Mission in 2015. Picture: Archant Alexander (far left) plays host to Princess Alexandra meeting volunteers at Queen Victoria Seamen's Mission in 2015. Picture: Archant

Alexander Campbell, its chief executive who took the helm in 2003, has been given an OBE.

He mingles with the good and the great such as royalty to raise the funds for his mission and even has Princess Alexandra as his royal patron.

Showbiz stars are among his regular visitors to the East India Dock Road like former seafarer-turned-rock star Tommy Steele, turning 84 in December, who was knighted in this week’s Honours List.

'Captain' Campbell and his crew at Queen Victoria Seamen's Mission. Picture: QVSM 'Captain' Campbell and his crew at Queen Victoria Seamen's Mission. Picture: QVSM

Alexander got both Tommy and the Princess Alexandra down to open a different stages of the mission’s development.

“You feel overwhelmed when you’re named in the Queen’s Honours,” he told the East London Advertiser.

“There are a lot more people out there just as deserving, but I’m grateful to receive it for the team at the mission as I’m at the helm.”

Alexander Campbell with Barbara Windsor, a keen supporter of his Seamen's Mission in East India Dock Road. Picture: QVSM Alexander Campbell with Barbara Windsor, a keen supporter of his Seamen's Mission in East India Dock Road. Picture: QVSM

The proud Scotsman got involved in the East End two decades ago and hasn’t looked back since.

“The whole East End is a vibrant and diverse community from different cultures and religions all look after each other,” he tells you.

“The East End teaches you to reach out people. We had no money when I started, not knowing how to achieve what we were setting out to do to help those in need and the homeless. So we went cap in hand to whoever we could meet, asking people and organisations for money.”

Alexander Campbell... "The East End teaches you to reach out people." Picture: QVSM Alexander Campbell... "The East End teaches you to reach out people." Picture: QVSM

He tapped into the worlds of royalty and showbiz like TV’s Barbara Windsor, an East Ender herself who starred in BBC’s EastEnders soap as landlady of its Queen Vic pub.

Barbara, who was given a damehood in 2016, came down to the real Queen Victoria in Poplar when Alexander got her to cut the ribbon on one of its development phases.

“We made a thing of it,” he recalls. “The ‘landlady’ of the EastEnders’ fictious ‘Queen Vic’ coming down to the real East End and the real Queen Vic mission!”

Alexander at 54 leads the Seamen’s Mission and its ongoing £7million expansion programme with “a new vision and direction” while continuing its 175 years as champions to the seafarer both active and retired.

His personal mission is helping the marginalised find a route “back into the heart of society”.

But it’s not gone without recognition. He received the Merchant Navy Medal in 2014.

Nor is he sitting on his laurels. He is on the board of the Merchant Navy War Memorial Society and is a member of the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, while also chairing three other organisations including the Methodist Ministers Housing Society.

But there’s a special place he nurtures, being on the board of the Tilbury Seafarers centre which is close to his home in the Essex village of Orsett, where he lives with his wife Ruth and their three children.

Most of the old Port of London activity has shifted down to Tilbury. So he has steered the mission’s work in Poplar to include Tilbury’s seafaring community which he sees as “the new Port of London”.

It’s Alexander’s personal mission to take them on board.