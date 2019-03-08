Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

PUBLISHED: 07:53 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 24 July 2019

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Google

An urgent search is under way for a swimmer who jumped into the Shadwell Basin.

The man, believed to be aged 22, was swimming with friends yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, June 23) and did not resurface.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 6.06pm to Garnet Street, Shadwell Basin, to a report of a man seen entering the water.

Officers and the marine policing unit attended, along with other emergency service personnel, and searched the area.

London temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday afternoon and the heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week with a possible 38C (100.4F).

In July 2016, a 29-year-old man drowned in Shadwell Basin after jumping into the water with 100 other people.

Most Read

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

High Court to decide if five-year-old in coma should be allowed to die

Tafida's family want to take her abroad for treatment. Picture: Family handout

Budding businesswoman in fundraising bid to open Bethnal Green’s ‘first’ single use plastic-free shop

Jess Hall wants to open what she says would be the first plastic free bulk food store in the borough. Picture: Jess Hall

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Reaction in Tower Hamlets as Boris Johnson wins bid to be the next prime minister

Boris Johnson in the zip line at BT London Victoria Park. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

High Court to decide if five-year-old in coma should be allowed to die

Tafida's family want to take her abroad for treatment. Picture: Family handout

Budding businesswoman in fundraising bid to open Bethnal Green’s ‘first’ single use plastic-free shop

Jess Hall wants to open what she says would be the first plastic free bulk food store in the borough. Picture: Jess Hall

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Reaction in Tower Hamlets as Boris Johnson wins bid to be the next prime minister

Boris Johnson in the zip line at BT London Victoria Park. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Tower Hamlets’ children’s service rated Good by Ofsted two year after Inadequate rating

L-R: Cllr Danny Hassell, Mayor John Biggs, Richard Baldwin, Debbie Jones, Will Tuckley and children from Manorfield Primary in Poplar celebrated the news from Ofsted. Picture: Kois Miah

O’s Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Promising signs for Orient’s summer additions

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring against Hornchurch with fellow new boy Conor Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup

Emdad Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists