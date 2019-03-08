Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

An urgent search is under way for a swimmer who jumped into the Shadwell Basin.

The man, believed to be aged 22, was swimming with friends yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, June 23) and did not resurface.

Police were called at 6.06pm to Garnet Street, Shadwell Basin, to a report of a man seen entering the water.

Officers and the marine policing unit attended, along with other emergency service personnel, and searched the area.

London temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday afternoon and the heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week with a possible 38C (100.4F).

In July 2016, a 29-year-old man drowned in Shadwell Basin after jumping into the water with 100 other people.