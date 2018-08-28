Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall Geoff Marshall

A second person has died in less than 24 hours after falling from a height in Canary Wharf.

Police were called just before 9am today (Tuesday) to reports of a man who’d fallen in the Canary Wharf Shopping Centre in Canada Square.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended, but the man, believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene at 9.05am.

His next of kin have not yet been informed and a cordon remains in place.

On social media, Canary Wharf Group tweeted, confirming there had been a medical incident on the Canary Wharf Estate.

On Monday, officers were called to Canary Wharf tube station at around 3pm to reports someone had fallen from a height.

Paramedics and police were called, but the person died at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.