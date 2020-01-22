Search

A 'dark secret' awaits guests at Secret Theatre Project's Bethnal Green show

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 January 2020

Secret Theatre Project returns to London with brand new immersive theatrical show The Invitation. Picture: Jeremy Rice

Secret Theatre Project returns to London with brand new immersive theatrical show The Invitation. Picture: Jeremy Rice

Archant

An immersive theatre show full of murder and intrigue is opening at a five star hotel.

The Invitation opens on Tuesday, January 28. Picture: Jeremy RiceThe Invitation opens on Tuesday, January 28. Picture: Jeremy Rice

The Secret Theatre Project returns to the capital with production, The Invitation, on Tuesday, January 28 at the Town Hall Hotel in Patriot Square, Bethnal Green.

The Secret Theatre Project, founded by Richard Crawford, has sold out shows internationally and been critically acclaimed for some of its projects.

The immersive show is set at a masquerade party with a "dark secret". Guests will be given a password with their ticket and a set of instructions to follow throughout the show.

They will become a part of the story with each participant finding out which role they play as the show goes along.

Tickets are available for the show only or including a dining option from head chef Simon Shand at the Town Hall Hotel's Corner Room restaurant.

Alternatively, the VIP package includes dinner and a bottle of champagne.

For more ticket information visit designmynight.com/london/whats-on/immersive/the-invitation?t=tickets

