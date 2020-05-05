Search

There for you: Canary Wharf security guard returning to NHS helps deliver baby

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 May 2020

Louise Jordan... helped deliver baby over the phone. Picture: CWG

Louise Jordan... helped deliver baby over the phone. Picture: CWG

CWG

A security guard at Canary Wharf who has switched back to her old job at the London Ambulance Service has jumped right in, helping a woman who was going into labour.

Regwana Aktar-Hannan... back at London Ambulance Service during coronavirus emergency. Picture: CWGRegwana Aktar-Hannan... back at London Ambulance Service during coronavirus emergency. Picture: CWG

Louise Jordan, one of three employees returning to the NHS, took on her former job again as call handler at the emergency 999 centre in Bromley-by-Bow where she had to talk the woman through her contractions before paramedics could get there.

Former NHS staff working at Canary Wharf are being allowed to return during the emergency.

“We recognise the impact that Covid-19 is having,” Canary Wharf’s chief executive Shobi Khan said. “We are also supporting communities which is needed now more than ever.”

Nikki Pierre... left job at Canary Wharf to help NHS frontline staff. Picture: CWGNikki Pierre... left job at Canary Wharf to help NHS frontline staff. Picture: CWG

The company is giving £138,000 to organisations providing services during lockdown, including 10 primary schools helping families in need.

Grants have also gone to the Queen Victoria Seamans Rest in Limehouse for protective equipment and to the Docklands Settlement looking after the homeless.

