Cyclist in critical condition after 'serious collision' in Bromley-by-Bow

Published: 11:36 AM April 20, 2021

A serious collision took place at Bow Roundabout yesterday (Monday April 19) around 10.25am - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a "serious collision" with a van in Bromley-by-Bow.

The Met Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Bow Roundabout on Monday (April 19) around 10.25am.

A 30-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His family have been informed of the incident.

Police and the London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, close to the A12, following reports of the collision.

The van driver stopped at the scene, and detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Police are asking for anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dashcam or other media devices to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting Cad 2162/19Apr.