Burst water main causes extensive flooding in Whitechapel Road

PUBLISHED: 19:13 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 29 June 2020

A building under refurbishment in Whitechapel was flooded to a depth of around two metres earlier today, with London Fire Brigade called to the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A burst water main at an old hospital building caused extensive flooding in Whitechapel earlier today.

The incident took place on the site of a former Royal London hospital facility in Whitechapel Road, where a building under refurbishment was flooded to a depth of around two metres.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 07.48, with the incident over by 13.28 for firefighters from Bethnal Green, Shadwell and the surrounding areas.

Tower Hamlets police also attended the scene, writing to warn of potential disruption to the roads and to water supply.

The scene after fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shadwell and surrounding stations had tackled the flooding on Whitechapel Road. Picture: London Fire BrigadeThe scene after fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shadwell and surrounding stations had tackled the flooding on Whitechapel Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

LFB station commander Paul Eastland, who attended the scene, said: “Around 120 construction workers were evacuated from the site and road closures were put in place whilst crews worked to make the scene safe.

“Crews used a high volume pumping unit (HVP) to remove the water to a main drain.”

The basement of an adjoining property was also affected by minor flooding.

There were no reports of any injuries.

