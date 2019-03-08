Drama teaches children transferring to secondary school how to handle online bullying

A summer project to help 11-year-olds with their transition to secondary school is running at the Half Moon children's theatre dealing with online safety and bullying.

The Next Steps summer school is part of a project helping 120 pupils from 47 Tower Hamlets schools to make the jump to secondary education.

The youngsters explore fears, expectations and aspirations as they look ahead to their transfer.

"Transition to secondary can be an emotional time," Half Moon's Beccy Allen points out. "This project allows pupils a safe space to share their fears.

"Underneath some bravado, they can be quite terrified. They have emotions and need to grow in confidence about what's ahead."

The sessions use improvisation, storytelling and role-play as well as discussions to use their critical thinking skills to face and deal with potential situations, addressing address issues such as online safety and online bullying.

They are being held at the theatre in Bromley Street, Limehouse, until August 23.