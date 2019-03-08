Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

PUBLISHED: 18:50 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 24 June 2019

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

There are severe delays on three Tube lines through east London this evening.

The District line has severe delays between Upminster and Barking, with minor delays on the rest of the line, while the Hammersmith and City line has severe delays between Tower Hill and Barking.

This is due to a fire alert at East Ham.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets are being accepted on c2c services and east London buses.

Meanwhile, the Central line has severe delays eastbound between White City and Leytonstone due to an earlier faulty train.

From Leytonstone, services on both the Epping and Woodford branches have minor delays.

Tickets are being accepted on buses and TfL Rail.

Most Read

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Old Royal London Hospital sold for £9m to Tower Hamlets council for a new town hall

Old Royal London hospital site... now part of Whitechapel Masterplan

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Hospital patients at Royal London’ get a spoonful of medicine from a pussycat

Royal London Hospital's newest volunteer visitor.... Picture: Pets As Therapy

Most Read

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Old Royal London Hospital sold for £9m to Tower Hamlets council for a new town hall

Old Royal London hospital site... now part of Whitechapel Masterplan

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Hospital patients at Royal London’ get a spoonful of medicine from a pussycat

Royal London Hospital's newest volunteer visitor.... Picture: Pets As Therapy

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Essex seamers shine against Somerset

Jamie Porter of Essex claims the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Orient hand youngsters Sweeney and Shabani professional contracts

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists