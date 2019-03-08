Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

There are severe delays on three Tube lines through east London this evening.

The District line has severe delays between Upminster and Barking, with minor delays on the rest of the line, while the Hammersmith and City line has severe delays between Tower Hill and Barking.

This is due to a fire alert at East Ham.

Tickets are being accepted on c2c services and east London buses.

Meanwhile, the Central line has severe delays eastbound between White City and Leytonstone due to an earlier faulty train.

From Leytonstone, services on both the Epping and Woodford branches have minor delays.

Tickets are being accepted on buses and TfL Rail.