Sex club night considers legal action against council over licensing issue

A sex club night is considering legal action against Tower Hamlets Council after being forced to change its events.

Klub Verboten describes itself as “the largest contemporary sex-positive club night in London” and runs from various venues around the capital.

But the council said the venue being used by Klub Verboten in the borough did not have a sexual entertainment licence and that events at the venue had to be run in accordance to its licence.

The club night’s founder, Karl Verboten, called on the council to rethink its policy.

Karl said that his preference was to reach an agreement with the council and other authorities, but that Klub Verboten would seek legal action if nothing changed.

The club had organised a rave for March 18 which had to be toned down in order to go ahead, according to Karl.

"We’re still trying to figure out what semi-nudity means in the context of Tower Hamlets licensing – we couldn’t work it out.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The venue is in a residential area and has a premises licence which allows for alcohol and entertainment.

"It does not have a sexual entertainment licence or a licence that would allow for nudity or partial nudity.

"We understand Klub Verboten is hosted by this venue and therefore what events take place in its premises have to be decided by the venue in line with its licence.”

Karl said nothing that the club night was doing was illegal.

He felt that rules on these club nights should be made clearer for everyone’s benefit.

He said: “I think there’s a lot of stigmatisation, a lot of rumours and misperceptions in the room that we need to get out of the way.

"We need to adopt the same language across the board and we need to be able to find measures and standards in order to safeguard for those communities.”

Klub Verboten started in 2016 and claims to have a community of more than 10,000 members, with up to 1,500 people attending its fetish raves and parties.

The club night has planned an open discussion for members of the community, council officials and others about the issue in the next few weeks.