Trapped man freed from upturned car after crash in Isle of Dogs
PUBLISHED: 10:59 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 15 April 2020
Archant
A man had to be freed from a car after getting trapped when it turned upside down during a crash.
The man was rushed to hospital following the collision in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, with police called by paramedics at 7.26am today (April 15).
You may also want to watch:
A Met Police spokeswoman said: “His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.”
The London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, incident response officer and its hazardous area response team to the scene.
The road was closed as police made enquiries but it has since reopened.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.