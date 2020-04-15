Trapped man freed from upturned car after crash in Isle of Dogs

A man became trapped in a car after a crash in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, this morning (April 15). Picture: Google Archant

A man had to be freed from a car after getting trapped when it turned upside down during a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was rushed to hospital following the collision in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, with police called by paramedics at 7.26am today (April 15).

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.”

The London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, incident response officer and its hazardous area response team to the scene.

The road was closed as police made enquiries but it has since reopened.