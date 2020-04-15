Search

Trapped man freed from upturned car after crash in Isle of Dogs

PUBLISHED: 10:59 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 15 April 2020

A man became trapped in a car after a crash in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, this morning (April 15). Picture: Google

A man had to be freed from a car after getting trapped when it turned upside down during a crash.

The man was rushed to hospital following the collision in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, with police called by paramedics at 7.26am today (April 15).

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.”

The London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, incident response officer and its hazardous area response team to the scene.

The road was closed as police made enquiries but it has since reopened.

