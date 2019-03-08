Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Police searching for a man in the Shadwell Basin have recovered a body from the water.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers searching for a man last seen swimming in the #Thames at #ShadwellBasin yesterday have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man. The death is not being treated as suspicious. Searches continue to locate two other males currently missing in the Thames. — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) July 24, 2019

The 23-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious.

He was swimming with friends yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 23) when he entered the water and did not resurface.

His body was pulled from the water at around 9.45am today (Wednesday, July 24) after a search involving the marine policing unit.

His next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Two other men who went missing after going swimming in other parts of London - one in Kingston and one near Waterloo bridge - have not yet been found and searches for them continue.

London temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday afternoon and the heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week with a possible 38C (100.4F).

In July 2016, a 29-year-old man drowned in Shadwell Basin after jumping into the water with 100 other people.