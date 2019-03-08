Search

Water fountain to be installed at Shadwell station

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 18 July 2019

A water fountain such as this one will be installed at Shadwell station. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

A water fountain such as this one will be installed at Shadwell station. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Mayor of London's Office

A new water fountain is set to be installed at Shadwell station in a bid to help cut plastic waste.

The fountain is one of 50 to be announced by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and is part of a scheme to reduce the amount of single use plastic bottles sold in the capital by providing free water refilling facilities.

The fountains are provided in partnership with Thames Water and each one is fitted with a device to measure the amount of water dispensed.

They are in addition to 28 previously installed across the capital with two of these, in Liverpool Street station, dispensing 8,000 litres of water in less than a month.

Mr Khan said: "With plastics polluting our oceans and causing untold harm to life in our rivers and waterways, it's vital that we all make changes to reduce plastic waste.

"Our network of water fountains will help people refill on the go and become much-loved additions to our public spaces, stations and busy areas of the capital."

