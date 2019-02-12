Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Councillor says Bethnal Green IS teenager shows how young women are being groomed

PUBLISHED: 14:57 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 14 February 2019

Cllr Rabina Khan, Shadwell ward. Picture: R KHAN

Cllr Rabina Khan, Shadwell ward. Picture: R KHAN

Archant

A councillor has called for more understanding of how terrorist groups groom young people after a pregnant teenager who joined IS in Syria now wants to return home.

Shamima Begum is now heavily pregnant and wants to return to the UK. Pic: Met PoliceShamima Begum is now heavily pregnant and wants to return to the UK. Pic: Met Police

Shamima Begum from Bethnal Green, who is now 19, was 15-years-old when she fled to Syria and married an Islamic State fighter.

The Times tracked her down to a Syrian refugee camp from where the nine-months pregnant teenager said she wanted to give birth in the UK but didn’t regret her actions.

Shadwell ward Liberal Democrat Cllr Rabina Khan also said Shamima was a case that showed how young women are being grommed.

She said: “This case shows that the people trying to take advantage of youngsters in our borough put them in real danger.

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met PoliceShamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police

“More needs to be done to understand how young people, in particular young Muslim women, were being targeted and groomed and for them to be shown the reality of the situation.”

While Shamima is remorseless Rabina said anyone who genuinely regretted their actions should be offered a route to recovery but young people needed to understand their decisions have consequences.

Earlier today government security minister, Ben Wallace, ruled out launching a rescue mission to bring Shamima back.

Mr Wallace said he would not put British lives at risk to “go and look for terrorists or former terrorists”, adding that “actions have consequences”.

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali. Picture: Mike BrookeBethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: “We should remember that Shamima Begum was a child when she left London and was the clear victim of radicalisation.

“Her lack of remorse and apparent continued support for IS, however, are deeply worrying and cannot be left unchallenged. If she returns it is entirely right she is held to account for her actions.

“If that happens we will rightly have a duty of care to support any children involved. Any wider decisions would be for the Home Office and police. We will see how things unfold.”

MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Rushanara, Ali echoed the mayor’s view saying if it was the case that Shamima Begum was trying to return to the UK, it was a matter for the police, security services and Foreign Office who would need to consider public safety and our national security.”

Mayor John Biggs. Picture: Mike BrookeMayor John Biggs. Picture: Mike Brooke

The three girls left their homes and families in February 2015 to join a fourth schoolgirl from Bethnal Green who left London the year before. Each is believed to have married an IS fighter.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Girl, 11, left brain-damaged after birth awarded £14m payout

Royal London Hospital. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Campaign launched to stop Whitechapel Bell Foundry being turned into a hotel

The Queen during a visit to Whitechapel Bell Foundry in 2009. Pic: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire]

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Councillor says Bethnal Green IS teenager shows how young women are being groomed

Cllr Rabina Khan, Shadwell ward. Picture: R KHAN

Limehouse GP is given an award for her dedication to her patients

Dr Jennie Read with Jonathan Ganesh. Pi: DVA

Drugs and £10k cash seized in police raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Bethnal Green schoolgirl who fled to Syria and joined IS is pregnant and ‘wants to come home’

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists