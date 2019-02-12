Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Family of Bethnal Green IS teen considering legal action after she is stripped of her British citizenship

PUBLISHED: 08:58 20 February 2019

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her Britosh citizenship. Pic: Met Police

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her Britosh citizenship. Pic: Met Police

MPS

The family of the Bethnal Green ‘Jihadii bride’ who has been stripped of her British citizenship are contemplating taking the government to court.

Yesterday it was revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK to join the Islamic State terror group in Syria aged 15, has been stripped of her British citizenship.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid ordered the move against the 19-year-old who wants to return to the UK with her newly-born child as the so-called caliphate crumbles.

She was part of a trio of girls from Bethnal Green Academy to travel to the war-torn nation to support the terror group in February 2015.

Her family’s lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, has said that the family were “very disappointed” over the move and that they were “considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision”.

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met PoliceShamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police

International law forbids nations from making people stateless by revoking their only citizenship, while government guidance from 2017 states that the Home Secretary has the power to order the deprivation if it would be “conducive to the public good”, and as long as they are not left without any citizenship.

However, her lawyer has told the Press Association that Ms Begum, who is of Bangladeshi heritage, was born in the UK, has never had a Bangladeshi passport and is not a dual citizen.

The Home Office said such decisions are “not taken lightly” and are carried out “in order to protect this country”.

“We do not comment on individual cases, but any decisions to deprive individuals of their citizenship are based on all available evidence and not taken lightly.”

ITV News reported a letter from the department was received by Ms Begum’s mother yesterday.

“Please find enclosed papers that relate to a decision taken by the Home Secretary, to deprive your daughter, Shamima Begum, of her British citizenship,” it read.

“In light of the circumstances of your daughter, the notice of the Home Secretary’s decision has been served of file today (19 February), and the order removing her British citizenship has subsequently been made.”

The letter asked the mother to inform her daughter of the decision, as well as her right to appeal.

The move comes after the teenager returned to the public eye when she was found heavily pregnant living in a refugee camp in northern Syria.

She gave birth to a boy over the weekend, having already lost two children, and made pleas for forgiveness and to be accepted back in the UK.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has signalled she could be arrested and investigated if she returns to Britain.

When Ms Begum left the UK, the then chief of counter-terror policing Sir Mark Rowley suggested that she might be treated as a victim of grooming.

But on Tuesday Ms Dick said: “We’re a long way down the road since then.”

Earlier, Mr Javid told the House of Commons he had the power of “stripping dangerous dual nationals” of their British citizenship, adding: “Over 100 people have already been deprived in this way.”

Conservative former minister George Freeman criticised the move as a “mistake” that will set a “dangerous precedent”.

On Monday, in an interview with the BBC, Ms Begum compared the Manchester Arena bombing to military strikes on Isis strongholds, calling the terror attack “retaliation”.

There are currently plans to change the law to make travelling to certain terror hotspots a criminal offence, but this would not apply retrospectively to Ms Begum.

Around 425 suspected jihadi fighters are thought to have returned to the UK from Syria so far.

Related articles

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Family of Bethnal Green IS teen considering legal action after she is stripped of her British citizenship

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her Britosh citizenship. Pic: Met Police

Muslim Entrepreneur Network investors speak out as co-founders clash over alleged fraud

Members of the Leverage 'family' at an event in November 2017. Picture: Submitted

Hockey: Wapping put Saffron Walden to the sword

Wapping's men attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

East London continue their promotion bid as they make it five consecutive victories

East London in action against Canvey Island (Pic: Steve Dutton)

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike says Ilford win was special

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists