Husband of Bethnal Green IS teen wants family to live in the Netherlands

PUBLISHED: 14:08 04 March 2019

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police

Shamima Begum has fled her refugee camp after being threatened. Pic: Met Police

MPS

Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband says he wants to return to the Netherlands with her and their newborn son.

Islamic State fighter Yago Riedijk, 27, is being held in a Kurdish-run detention centre in northern Syria.

His wife, who is 19 and has had three children, is reportedly living in a refugee camp near the Iraqi border.

Ms Begum was 15 when she ran away from her home in Bethnal Green to join IS in 2015.

They married before she had turned 16 and Riedijk was 23.

The pair are said to have fled Baghouz, the group’s last foothold in eastern Syria, as its territory collapsed in recent months.

Riedijk, who is said to have rejected IS, was found in the detention centre by the BBC.

Asked if he thought marrying a girl of that age was acceptable, he said: “To be honest, when my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn’t that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway.

“We sat down and she seemed in a good state of mind. It was her own choice, she was the one who asked to look for a partner for her.

“Then I was invited and yeah, she was very young and it might have been better for her to wait a bit. But she didn’t, she chose to get married and I chose to marry her.”

Ms Begum, who said she wants to return to the UK, has been stripped of her British citizenship.

Most Read

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Tubby Isaac’s jellied eel stall in Aldgate finally closes after 94 years

Paul Simpson running Tubby Isaacs' jellied eel stall [Picture: The Gentle Author]

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Police appeal for help to find a missing 83-year-old woman

Police are appealing for help to find 83-year-old Marion Newbold. Picture: MPS

Murder charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

