Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bethnal Green IS bride says she was brainwashed when she fled to Syria

PUBLISHED: 18:33 02 April 2019

Shamima Begum fled to Syria at the age of 15. She is now 19. Pic: Met Police

Shamima Begum fled to Syria at the age of 15. She is now 19. Pic: Met Police

MPS

Islamic State bride Shamima Begum has revealed she is coming to terms with the prospect she may never return to Britain, but insisted she was “brainwashed” by the extremists she ran away to join as a schoolgirl.

Speaking for the first time since the death of her third baby in March, the 19-year-old from Bethnal Green said she “really regretted everything” and wants a second chance.

She told The Times that she had left London for Syria as a 15-year-old “believing everything that I had been told, while knowing little about the truths of my religion”.

Ms Begum married Dutch fighter Yago Riedijk and the pair fled the caliphate as its last bastion in Baghuz crumbled earlier this year.

The teenager, who has Bangladeshi heritage, has since been stripped of her British citizenship.

“I have sat down and thought about how long I would have to stay here. And I have kind of accepted that I will have to stay here, I will have to make this like a second home,” she said.

Then in the late stages of pregnancy, Ms Begum appeared to have little remorse when she was found in the al-Hawl refugee camp in February.

Her apparent defiance prompted public anger back in the UK, but some argued that she was a victim of grooming and should be allowed to come back to Britain.

“Since I left Baghuz I really regretted everything I did, and I feel like I want to go back to the UK for a second chance to start my life over again,” she said.

“I was brainwashed.”

The teenager attributed her early display of remorselessness to the threats she faced from extremists in al-Hawl.

“Anything I said against Dawlah (IS), they would immediately attack me, so I was afraid of that,” she said.

Ms Begum was speaking to the Times from the al-Hol camp, where she and her baby were moved to out of concern for their safety after she went public.

Her son, Jarrah, died on March 8 aged three weeks and was buried in an unmarked grave on the outskirts of the facility.

It was reported last month that Ms Begum’s family had begun legal proceedings to review the Home Secretary’s decision to strip her of British citizenship.

Sajid Javid’s move was only permissible under international law if it does not leave her stateless.

Ms Begum was one of three schoolgirls to leave Bethnal Green to join IS in 2015.

On Monday it was reported that an IS fighter being held in Syria had claimed to be one of at least seven students and ex-students from the University of Westminster to join the caliphate.

Zakariyya Elogbani, who grew up in east London, told the BBC he abandoned a degree in business management in 2014 before joining the extremists.

Mohammed Emwazi, the IS executioner known as Jihadi John, also studied at the university until 2009.

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

UEL men net BUCS basketball silver

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Tower Hamlets boss Ashanike over the moon with Redbridge win

Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Bethnal Green IS bride says she was brainwashed when she fled to Syria

Shamima Begum fled to Syria at the age of 15. She is now 19. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists