Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shopkeeper caught in 'Bazar' police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

PUBLISHED: 09:42 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 14 May 2019

Bizar cash and carry in Salmon Lane fined for selling carving knife to child under 18. Picture: Google

Bizar cash and carry in Salmon Lane fined for selling carving knife to child under 18. Picture: Google

Google

A shopkeeper caught in a 'sting' operation by police and Tower Hamlets Council selling a knife to a child under 18 has appeared in court.

The knife sold over the counter to a minor in Limehouse. Picture: LBTHThe knife sold over the counter to a minor in Limehouse. Picture: LBTH

Abdul Ahad admitted selling the carving knife to an under-age person at the Bangla Bazar cash and carry store in Limehouse when he appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court.

The 53-year-old from Repton Street in Stepney must do 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order he was given on April 30.

You may also want to watch:

He sold the 12ins-long knife over the counter at the store in Salmon Lane on July 20 last year—unaware it was a 'test purchase' trap.

"This prosecution is an example of working with the police to make the streets safer," mayor John Biggs said. "Public safety and crime are the biggest concerns in the East End."

The court also fined the owners of Bangla Bazar a total of £3,068 including costs as part of the council's campaign to stop shopkeepers illegally selling knives to youngsters over the counter.

The authority's cabinet member for community safety, Asma Begum, said: "Shopkeepers need to be aware that selling knives to children can have serious consequences."

The 'sting' was part of the Met's 'Operation Sceptre' joint operation with local authorities aimed at reducing knife crime across London.

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Picture: @Scorpiopt.

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Bizar cash and carry in Salmon Lane fined for selling carving knife to child under 18. Picture: Google

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Picture: @Scorpiopt.

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Bizar cash and carry in Salmon Lane fined for selling carving knife to child under 18. Picture: Google

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Clay dreaming of ending drought at Wembley, but just wants O’s to win final

Craig Clay celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Siddle hoping impressive performances with Essex leads to Ashes selection

Peter Siddle of Essex during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th April 2019

Why journalism is so vital in uncovering the truth

David Dinsmore, chairman of News Media Association

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Bizar cash and carry in Salmon Lane fined for selling carving knife to child under 18. Picture: Google

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists