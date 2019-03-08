Shopkeeper caught in 'Bazar' police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Bizar cash and carry in Salmon Lane fined for selling carving knife to child under 18. Picture: Google Google

A shopkeeper caught in a 'sting' operation by police and Tower Hamlets Council selling a knife to a child under 18 has appeared in court.

The knife sold over the counter to a minor in Limehouse. Picture: LBTH The knife sold over the counter to a minor in Limehouse. Picture: LBTH

Abdul Ahad admitted selling the carving knife to an under-age person at the Bangla Bazar cash and carry store in Limehouse when he appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court.

The 53-year-old from Repton Street in Stepney must do 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order he was given on April 30.

He sold the 12ins-long knife over the counter at the store in Salmon Lane on July 20 last year—unaware it was a 'test purchase' trap.

"This prosecution is an example of working with the police to make the streets safer," mayor John Biggs said. "Public safety and crime are the biggest concerns in the East End."

The court also fined the owners of Bangla Bazar a total of £3,068 including costs as part of the council's campaign to stop shopkeepers illegally selling knives to youngsters over the counter.

The authority's cabinet member for community safety, Asma Begum, said: "Shopkeepers need to be aware that selling knives to children can have serious consequences."

The 'sting' was part of the Met's 'Operation Sceptre' joint operation with local authorities aimed at reducing knife crime across London.