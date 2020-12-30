Video

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

Police were called to Shoreditch High Street to reports of a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google Archant

Two teenagers have been stabbed and three people arrested following a brawl.

It happened yesterday at Shoreditch area.

A fight broke out outside Browns pub.

A man can seen with a huge knife trying to stab another male.

Chaotic scenes with disturbing images.

Passersby couldn't believe in what they saw.



London is lost. pic.twitter.com/v9LNfKtdBD — London Crime LDN & U.K Crime (@CrimeLdn) December 29, 2019

The fight was in Shoreditch High Street with police called at 2.13am on Sunday (December 29).

When officers arrived they found two teenage boys suffering stab injuries. Paramedics rushed them to an east London hospital. Their wounds have been described by police as "not life-threatening".

Three teenage boys, arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm, have been bailed until late January.

A 40-second video posted on social media shows a hooded person armed with a knife strike a victim on the ground outside a strip club before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses can be heard saying, "No, no, no, please" and "Big knife, big knife".

Today, (December 30) detectives appealed for information and confirmed the video is a part of their enquiries.

Det Sgt Dave Barrett said: "We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries.

"I am urging anyone with information on this incident to tell us what they know.

"I also am requesting anyone who has other videos of the incident, or the moments surrounding it, to contact us and share them. This could really assist the investigation. We will treat your information with sensitivity."

Call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If there are any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, they can visitfearless.org where they can pass this on anonymously.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want to assistance yourself, then you can visitknifefree.co.uk