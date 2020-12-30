Search

Advanced search

Video

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 December 2019

Police were called to Shoreditch High Street to reports of a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Police were called to Shoreditch High Street to reports of a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Archant

Two teenagers have been stabbed and three people arrested following a brawl.

The fight was in Shoreditch High Street with police called at 2.13am on Sunday (December 29).

When officers arrived they found two teenage boys suffering stab injuries. Paramedics rushed them to an east London hospital. Their wounds have been described by police as "not life-threatening".

Three teenage boys, arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm, have been bailed until late January.

A 40-second video posted on social media shows a hooded person armed with a knife strike a victim on the ground outside a strip club before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses can be heard saying, "No, no, no, please" and "Big knife, big knife".

You may also want to watch:

Today, (December 30) detectives appealed for information and confirmed the video is a part of their enquiries.

Det Sgt Dave Barrett said: "We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries.

"I am urging anyone with information on this incident to tell us what they know.

"I also am requesting anyone who has other videos of the incident, or the moments surrounding it, to contact us and share them. This could really assist the investigation. We will treat your information with sensitivity."

Call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If there are any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, they can visitfearless.org where they can pass this on anonymously.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want to assistance yourself, then you can visitknifefree.co.uk

Most Read

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

Police were called to Shoreditch High Street to reports of a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Terrorism suspect arrested in east London is held in custody

Man arrested on terrorism activities allegation. Picture: Met Police

‘Don’t you put up our council tax in April’ public warns Tower Hamlets mayor

Mayor John Biggs... hints at council tax rise, despite public opposition. Picture: Rehan Jamil

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

Most Read

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

Police were called to Shoreditch High Street to reports of a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Terrorism suspect arrested in east London is held in custody

Man arrested on terrorism activities allegation. Picture: Met Police

‘Don’t you put up our council tax in April’ public warns Tower Hamlets mayor

Mayor John Biggs... hints at council tax rise, despite public opposition. Picture: Rehan Jamil

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

Latest from the East London Advertiser

It’s back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

O’s must get better at imposing themselves on games says Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Where did it all go wrong for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini?

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini

Moyes returns as Hammers boss

West Ham United manager David Moyes (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

Police were called to Shoreditch High Street to reports of a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists