Silk Court and Westport voted among London’s top 20 care homes

Bethnal Green's Silk Court care home in Pollard Square. Picture: Google Google

Two care homes for the East End’s elderly have made it to the top 20 list of all 1,400 care centres across London.

Stepney's Westport care centre in Westport Street, off Commercial Road. Picture: Google Stepney's Westport care centre in Westport Street, off Commercial Road. Picture: Google

Bethnal Green’s Silk Court and Stepney’s Westport were voted among the best, from online reviews by residents and their families.

The centres have each received an award this week from the Carehome guide, based on reviews by residents themselves, their families and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be time consuming and exhausting,” reviews’ manager Amanda Hopkins said. “It’s only the residents and their families and friends who can give a real insight into what a care home is like.

“Silk Court and Westport proved they have high standard of care which puts them in the Top 20.”

The awards reflect personal experiences of the people who live there.

Silk Court recently was rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission regulator.