There With You: The folk in Silk Court care home get welcome video song from Bethnal Green schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 April 2020

...Message from the children of Bethnal Green's Elizabeth Silby School to the folk at Silk Court care home. Picture: Sophie Mawhinney's video

Schoolchildren in Bethnal Green have sent a video of them singing a “thank you” song to the elderly in a care home to keep in touch during the lockdown.

Rita Ryan ( left) and Sylvia Clark... loved the children's drawings reminding them of their visits before the Big Lockdown. Picture: Anchor HomesRita Ryan ( left) and Sylvia Clark... loved the children's drawings reminding them of their visits before the Big Lockdown. Picture: Anchor Homes

The pupils from Elizabeth Selby Infant School had been enjoying weekly visits to Silk Court, Ivemy Street, before the lockdown, but now have to stay indoors like the rest of us during the emergency.

However, they were determined to stay connected with the “older friends” they had made.

“The children have developed a special bond with our residents since February,” Silk Court’s manager Renae Dixon said. “But now those visits have had to be paused and the children are greatly missed, so it was wonderful getting the video from them that has lifted our spirits.”

Leonard Sibthorpe and Maria Dellapina, both 89... Pictures that the children sent made them feel like they had been thought of, while the video uplifted their spirits. Pictures: Anchor HomesLeonard Sibthorpe and Maria Dellapina, both 89... Pictures that the children sent made them feel like they had been thought of, while the video uplifted their spirits. Pictures: Anchor Homes

The visits organised by the charity Intergenerational Music Making had the youngsters joining the residents in music, arts and crafts sessions.

Rita Ryan, an 89-year-old who has lived at Silk Court for 11 months, said: “I was really pleased with the video and lovely drawings they sent us. I hope to see them soon as I miss them.”

Music therapist Sophie Mawhinney recorded the “thank you” song with the children aimed at tackling isolation and to assure the Silk Court residents that they weren’t forgotten.

