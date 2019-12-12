Search

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV's 'Essex' to switch on East Enders' Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 December 2019

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Anchor Hanover

TV star Bobby Norris took time of from 'The Only Way is Essex' to switch on the Christmas tree lights at a care home in Bethnal Green.

Children on visit to Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor HanoverChildren on visit to Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

The ITV2 famous face joined schoolchildren when he called in at Silk Court in Pollard Square to throw the switch and meet its residents.

Meanwhile, the staff are organizing a festive day on December 25 for older people living alone to join them for a free Christmas lunch as part of their campaign to reduce loneliness over the Yuletide.

"Christmas can be an incredibly lonely time if you're on your own," Silk Court's manager Renae Dixon said. "So we want to extend a traditional companionship to anyone facing Christmas alone."

Renae is appealing for anyone who knows a pensioner on their own to join the residents at Silk Court on Christmas Day to call her on 0800-0854152, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Silk Court's manager Renae Dixon... Silk Court's manager Renae Dixon... "Christmas can be incredibly lonely if you’re on your own." Picture: Anchor Hanover

Silk Court which has 53 residents is one of nine care homes run by Anchor Hanover not-for-profit care organisation which has been rated "outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission.

The home is now adding Christmas spirit to its care-in-the-community programme.

