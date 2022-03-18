Community choir performs at 'world-class venue' with professional orchestra
Greg McNeill-Moss
- Credit: MSJ Photography
The audience got involved with the music when Shadwell-based community choir performed alongside the London Sinfonietta orchestra.
On March 10, Sing Tower Hamlets - which is run by Romford-born Leanne Sedin - participated in NightShift, a new work by composer Cathy Milliken at the Southbank Centre.
At the event, each audience member was invited to take an active role and given a 'wonder bag’ with items including egg shakers and tinfoil to make sound.
Together with Ms Milliken, Sing Tower Hamlets wrote The Wall Song especially for the occasion. It explores the nature of boundaries - a theme in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which inspired the performance.
Leanne told this newspaper: “It was an amazing evening, and very special for the choir to perform alongside a professional orchestra in a world-class venue.”
She set up the choir in 2013 to connect east London residents from all walks of life through singing.
“Alongside the many proven health benefits singing offers, the choir helps to build a sense of community and family,” she added.
Sing Tower Hamlets has an open door policy and meets at St Paul’s in Shadwell on Thursday evenings.