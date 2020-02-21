Canary Wharf care provider teams up with Alzheimer's Society to run dementia singing group

A singing group has been set up for people with dementia. Picture: Home Instead Canary Wharf Archant

A care provider has teamed up with the Alzheimer's Society to run a singing group for people living with dementia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Singing for the Brain Docklands organised by Canary Wharf based Home Instead and the Alzheimer's Society uses singing to bring people with dementia together to improve brain activity, wellbeing and mood.

You may also want to watch:

The music triggers different parts of the brain with the potential of helping people express feelings and recall memories through vocal warms ups and a variety of songs.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of every month between 2pm to 4pm at the Museum of London Docklands in West India Quay.

Irene, a Singing for the Brain member with dementia, she said: "I love Singing for the Brain which I call singing for the soul. The group lets me meet other people with dementia, which makes me feel that I am not so different after all."

Contact Home Instead manager Fahima Khatun on 020 3713 3161 for more.