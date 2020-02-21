Search

Advanced search

Canary Wharf care provider teams up with Alzheimer's Society to run dementia singing group

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 February 2020

A singing group has been set up for people with dementia. Picture: Home Instead Canary Wharf

A singing group has been set up for people with dementia. Picture: Home Instead Canary Wharf

Archant

A care provider has teamed up with the Alzheimer's Society to run a singing group for people living with dementia.

Singing for the Brain Docklands organised by Canary Wharf based Home Instead and the Alzheimer's Society uses singing to bring people with dementia together to improve brain activity, wellbeing and mood.

You may also want to watch:

The music triggers different parts of the brain with the potential of helping people express feelings and recall memories through vocal warms ups and a variety of songs.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of every month between 2pm to 4pm at the Museum of London Docklands in West India Quay.

Irene, a Singing for the Brain member with dementia, she said: "I love Singing for the Brain which I call singing for the soul. The group lets me meet other people with dementia, which makes me feel that I am not so different after all."

Contact Home Instead manager Fahima Khatun on 020 3713 3161 for more.

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Canary Wharf care provider teams up with Alzheimer’s Society to run dementia singing group

A singing group has been set up for people with dementia. Picture: Home Instead Canary Wharf

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Oldham Athletic 2

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Tower Hamlets could lose £3m a year in government funding says council

Mayor John Biggs says the governments Fair Funding review will 'funnel money away from Tower Hamlets into leafy Tory shires like Hampshire and Sussex'. Picture: Mike Brooke

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wet but getting brighter

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Australia's Moises Henriques
Drive 24