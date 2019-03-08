Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke. Mike Brooke

Controversial plans for almost 600 homes on the Isle of Dogs have been given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tower Hamlets Council approved the Skylines Village development in Blackwall and Cubitt Town ward last week.

The plans consist of five buildings ranging from three to 48 storeys in height and include 579 homes, a two-form entry primary school with nursery facilities, commercial space, car park and landscaped open space.

Developer Strong Drive said 35 per cent of the housing would be affordable.

“The proposal would deliver a high quality residential led mixed use redevelopment of an important site allocation within an opportunity area where significant housing and employment growth is expected,” documents submitted to the council state.

However, councillor Andrew Wood who represents nearby Canary Wharf, argued local transport, particularly the South Quay DLR station, would be ‘overcrowded’ if the development went ahead.

He said: “I was disappointed that the committee did not look at the capacity of the local public transport network to support this very dense and tall development.

“The DLR is already often full in the morning and the developers own transport consultants calculated back in May 2017 that South Quay DLR station would be at 99.7 per cent capacity in the morning rush hour even with larger trains but I do not believe that calculation includes all recently approved developments.”

The development was passed with four votes for and two against.