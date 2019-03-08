Search

Advanced search

East End funding plants seeds of inspiration to turn Isle of Dogs' Samuda Estate green

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2019

Samuda Estate on the |sle of Dogs gets £4,000 to plant flowers. Picture: Google

Samuda Estate on the |sle of Dogs gets £4,000 to plant flowers. Picture: Google

Google

Families wanting to grow more followers on their housing estate are among 13 community projects chosen out of 76 bids for cash from Tower Hamlets coffers.

Seeds for Growth community gardening project aims to make Samuda Estate greener. Picture: GoogleSeeds for Growth community gardening project aims to make Samuda Estate greener. Picture: Google

The Seeds for Growth gardening project on the Isle of Dogs' Samuda Estate gets £4,000 to spruce up the estate's open spaces.

"This will inspire families to make more use of the communal garden," the project's Gregory Cohn said. "We will run tea parties and workshops to offer advice on growing flowers, fruit and vegetables."

Their successful bid was part of the latest round of funding applications awarded by East End Community Foundation which was oversubscribed by eight times.

Just £45,000 was available, but it attracted 76 applications for a total of £355,000.

Another successful bid was from Poplar's Leaders in Community project given £2,425 for a group of 20 teenagers planning four panel discussions to tackle neighbourhood issues.

More cash is being made available in the next round for projects starting in January.

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

East End funding plants seeds of inspiration to turn Isle of Dogs’ Samuda Estate green

Samuda Estate on the |sle of Dogs gets £4,000 to plant flowers. Picture: Google

$article.content.name

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit ‘settled status’ shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists