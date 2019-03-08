East End funding plants seeds of inspiration to turn Isle of Dogs' Samuda Estate green

Samuda Estate on the |sle of Dogs gets £4,000 to plant flowers. Picture: Google Google

Families wanting to grow more followers on their housing estate are among 13 community projects chosen out of 76 bids for cash from Tower Hamlets coffers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seeds for Growth community gardening project aims to make Samuda Estate greener. Picture: Google Seeds for Growth community gardening project aims to make Samuda Estate greener. Picture: Google

The Seeds for Growth gardening project on the Isle of Dogs' Samuda Estate gets £4,000 to spruce up the estate's open spaces.

"This will inspire families to make more use of the communal garden," the project's Gregory Cohn said. "We will run tea parties and workshops to offer advice on growing flowers, fruit and vegetables."

Their successful bid was part of the latest round of funding applications awarded by East End Community Foundation which was oversubscribed by eight times.

Just £45,000 was available, but it attracted 76 applications for a total of £355,000.

Another successful bid was from Poplar's Leaders in Community project given £2,425 for a group of 20 teenagers planning four panel discussions to tackle neighbourhood issues.

More cash is being made available in the next round for projects starting in January.