60 firefighters called to smoke plume at Commercial Road tower block

Holly Chant

Published: 5:42 PM April 12, 2022
Firefighters were called to a building on Commercial Road following reports of smoke 

Firefighters were called to a building on Commercial Road following reports of smoke pouring out of the high rise - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Smoke billowed out of a high rise building in Aldgate today leading to road closures and disruption in east London. 

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a mixed-use commercial and residential building on Commercial Road this morning - April 12. 

Upon further investigation, firefighters on the scene found steam and smoke travelling through the buildings extraction system, making its way from a boiler in its basement to its roof. 

A picture taken just before crews left the scene

A picture taken just before crews left the scene - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 30 people left the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Road closures were put in place and Commercial Road and Whitechapel High Street continue to show high levels of congestion on Live traffic reports. 

People were asked to avoid the area. 

Crews tackled the issue from around 8.30am to 10.30am. 

The brigade's 999 control officers took 10 calls to the incident.

Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. 

The incident follows a blaze at a nearby Whitechapel tower block last month, which saw 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines attend.

London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Whitechapel News
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

