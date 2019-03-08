Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 16 July 2019

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Archant

A balcony fire at a tower block in the Isle of Dogs, which prompted 67 calls to 999, was caused by the "unsafe disposal of smoking materials."

Firefighters were called to a "very visible" blaze on a 13th floor balcony at a block of flats on Limeharbour around 5.30pm on Friday (July 12), which took crews from six stations until 6.57pm to get under control.

The outside decking area, shared by two flats, was damaged by fire and there was minor damage to one flat.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials on the decking.

Firefighters are urging smokers to ensure cigarettes are extinguished fully and disposed of carefully.

Around 40 fire fighters have put out a blaze on the roof of an Isle of Dogs residential building. Picture: @imrankhwaja/@Cryptomarc0.Around 40 fire fighters have put out a blaze on the roof of an Isle of Dogs residential building. Picture: @imrankhwaja/@Cryptomarc0.

You may also want to watch:

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said: "If you smoke it is vitally important you stub it right out, preferably in an ashtray.

"Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire as you don't know what it may land on which could potentially start a fire."

LFB advises smokers to: ensure smoke alarms are fitted in every room that is regularly used in your home, including in the hallways; to never smoke in bed; and to keep matches and lighters out of children's reach.

Lit cigarettes or cigars should never be left unattended and ashtrays should be emptied carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold.

Pictures and video of the fire, which could be seen from a distance, circulated on social media.

About 40 firefighters from the Millwall, Poplar, Plaistow, Whitechapel, East Greenwich and Bethnal Green stations attended the scene.

Related articles

Most Read

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Linda Calvey chooses Ronnie Kray’s Blind Beggar pub shooting to launch her ‘Black Widow’ book

Ex-bank robber Linda Calvey at her Black Widow book launch with her son Neil. Pictrure: Mike Brooke

Firefighters put out rooftop blaze in Isle of Dogs

Around 40 fire fighters have put out a blaze on the roof of an Isle of Dogs residential building. Picture: @imrankhwaja/@Cryptomarc0.

‘Black Widow’ robber Linda Calvey tells why she couldn’t have shot dead Brink’s-Mat raider Ron Cook

Self-confessed shotgun raider Linda Carvey... East End's notorious 'Black Widow' gangster. Picture: Mirror Books

Most Read

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Linda Calvey chooses Ronnie Kray’s Blind Beggar pub shooting to launch her ‘Black Widow’ book

Ex-bank robber Linda Calvey at her Black Widow book launch with her son Neil. Pictrure: Mike Brooke

Firefighters put out rooftop blaze in Isle of Dogs

Around 40 fire fighters have put out a blaze on the roof of an Isle of Dogs residential building. Picture: @imrankhwaja/@Cryptomarc0.

‘Black Widow’ robber Linda Calvey tells why she couldn’t have shot dead Brink’s-Mat raider Ron Cook

Self-confessed shotgun raider Linda Carvey... East End's notorious 'Black Widow' gangster. Picture: Mirror Books

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets HC celebrate season with awards night

Tower Hamlets finished fifth in the boys' hockey event

Warwickshire banking on youngster to prevent Essex defeat

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Embleton excited by O’s new boys Angol and Wilkinson

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Harlow Town's Joshua Samuels (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists