Search

Advanced search

'No nonsense' approach nurchuring new social workers earns Djamil 'trainer of the year' award

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 December 2019

Practice educator of the year... Djamila Aggabi (left) with her award, presented by Ann-Marie Brierley. Picture: CPG Photography

Practice educator of the year... Djamila Aggabi (left) with her award, presented by Ann-Marie Brierley. Picture: CPG Photography

CPG Photography

Djamila Aggabi has been named one of the country's top social workers for her "anti-oppressive approach" to training new professionals after seven years working in deprived areas of the East End.

She has won the Practice Educator of the Year title in the national Social Worker awards.

"She is clearly passionate about her role," Ann-Marie Brierley who presented the award said. "Djamila is doing an amazing job in nurturing aspiring students into one of the most challenging professions."

Djamila has been a professional social worker for 10 years in London and the South East and became an accredited practice teacher and joined Tower Hamlets Council in 2012.

She currently manages the council's Edge of Care service which enables children under local authority supervision to remain living in the family home.

The judging panel organised by the Social Work Awards charity was impressed with Djamila's approach giving students a second chance if they need it to build their confidence and skills.

She was on a shortlist of 94 nominations from children's and adult services up and down the country.

Most Read

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Labour keep Bethnal Green & Bow and Poplar & Limehouse with easy margins

Bethnal Green and Bow Labour candidate Rushanara Ali giving her victory speech at the count in the ExCeL. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Labour keep Bethnal Green & Bow and Poplar & Limehouse with easy margins

Bethnal Green and Bow Labour candidate Rushanara Ali giving her victory speech at the count in the ExCeL. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Saints preserve Pellegrini for now as West Ham find formula and luck to win three precious points

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Leyton Orient coach Embleton disappointed to only draw with Bradford City

Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham ratings v Southampton

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

‘No nonsense’ approach nurchuring new social workers earns Djamil ‘trainer of the year’ award

Practice educator of the year... Djamila Aggabi (left) with her award, presented by Ann-Marie Brierley. Picture: CPG Photography

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists