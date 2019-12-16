'No nonsense' approach nurchuring new social workers earns Djamil 'trainer of the year' award

Practice educator of the year... Djamila Aggabi (left) with her award, presented by Ann-Marie Brierley. Picture: CPG Photography CPG Photography

Djamila Aggabi has been named one of the country's top social workers for her "anti-oppressive approach" to training new professionals after seven years working in deprived areas of the East End.

She has won the Practice Educator of the Year title in the national Social Worker awards.

"She is clearly passionate about her role," Ann-Marie Brierley who presented the award said. "Djamila is doing an amazing job in nurturing aspiring students into one of the most challenging professions."

Djamila has been a professional social worker for 10 years in London and the South East and became an accredited practice teacher and joined Tower Hamlets Council in 2012.

She currently manages the council's Edge of Care service which enables children under local authority supervision to remain living in the family home.

The judging panel organised by the Social Work Awards charity was impressed with Djamila's approach giving students a second chance if they need it to build their confidence and skills.

She was on a shortlist of 94 nominations from children's and adult services up and down the country.