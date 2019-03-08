Firefighters put out blaze at Canary Wharf flat

Picture: London Fire Brigade. LFB

Around 40 firefighters have put out a fire in a flat in Canary Wharf.

The flames damaged part of a home on the seventh floor in South Quay Square yesterday, with emergency services being called at around 3pm.

Less than half and hour later, the fire was put out by crews from Millwall, Poplar, Shadwell, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green and Dowgate fire stations.

Fire investigators currently think the incident was accidental and down to a fault in an immersion heater.