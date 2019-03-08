Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Firefighters put out blaze at Canary Wharf flat

PUBLISHED: 08:17 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 25 July 2019

Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Picture: London Fire Brigade.

LFB

Around 40 firefighters have put out a fire in a flat in Canary Wharf.

You may also want to watch:

The flames damaged part of a home on the seventh floor in South Quay Square yesterday, with emergency services being called at around 3pm.

Less than half and hour later, the fire was put out by crews from Millwall, Poplar, Shadwell, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green and Dowgate fire stations.

Fire investigators currently think the incident was accidental and down to a fault in an immersion heater.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Priest’s Tower of London escape attempted to be recreated

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture:

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient squander three-goal lead away to Blues

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to find a team-mate against Bishop's Stortford

Fraudsters who conned pensioners out of life savings ordered to repay £370,000

The gang persuaded vulnerable people to invest in rare earth elements like these.Pic: Surrey Police

Police issue warning against swimming in Thames during heatwave

Police have warned of the dangers of swimming in the Thames or the docks. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists