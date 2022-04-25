News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Isle of Dogs: Balcony destroyed after fire breaks out in 11th floor flat

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:43 PM April 25, 2022
South Quay Square in the Isle of Dogs, where a fire broke out in an eleventh floor flat

South Quay Square in the Isle of Dogs, where a fire broke out in an eleventh floor flat - Credit: Google

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an eleventh floor flat on the Isle of Dogs.

Part of the decking on balcony of the flat in South Quay Square was damaged by fire. 

It took 25 firefighters using four fire engines an hour to bring the blaze under control, after they were called just after 9.30am on Friday morning - April 22.

One man left the property before the Brigade arrived and was treated on scene after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews from Millwall, Poplar, Shadwell and Plaistow fire stations attended the scene.

