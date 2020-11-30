Search

Advanced search

‘Space’ created for Dickens’ ghost of a story on Isle of Dogs with lockdown theatre ready to reopen

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 November 2020

The Space in Millwall, Isle of Dogs... gets a breather at last and ready to reopen after lockdown. Picture: Ben Broomfield

The Space in Millwall, Isle of Dogs... gets a breather at last and ready to reopen after lockdown. Picture: Ben Broomfield

Ben Broomfield

Three shows are ready for the reopening of The Space theatre in a converted church on the Isle of Dogs after months of lockdown forced its closure.

Artistic director Adam Hemming... Artistic director Adam Hemming... "We've strived to keep audiences engaged during toughest of times." Picture: Ben Broomfield

The playhouse in West Ferry Road that has kept going on a wing and a prayer through the Covid crisis is ready to livestream productions to bring theatre back to the public after two bouts of self-isolation.

They include a Yuletide seasonal offering of a Dickens ghost story while also hoping to “save Santa” in such a difficult year.

“We’ve strived to keep our audiences engaged during the toughest of times,” artistic director Adam Hemming said. “These three pieces will inspire in different ways, while we’re also getting ready to programme our spring season to bringing more work to audiences in the New Year.”

Sir Ian McKellen... kept The Space going during lockdown with his touch of magic. Picture: Ben BroomfieldSir Ian McKellen... kept The Space going during lockdown with his touch of magic. Picture: Ben Broomfield

The Space managed to keep going during lockdown with a £15,000 crowdfunding campaign in September led by the wizard of the big screen Sir Ian McKellen, its patron, known more in another role as Wizard Gandolf in The Hobbit. He led the publicity drive with a touch of magic that kept the struggling theatre company going with pledges pouring in to support playwrights, actors, theatre companies and an online workshop.

Its first show after lockdown is Myles and Me, a one-woman play about living with multiple sclerosis written for disabled actress Ruth Curtis by one of the theatre’s sponsored playwrights, Lekha Desai Morrison. It looks at how to deal with a lifelong incurable medical condition, but especially how to live with it rather than “suffer” it.

It wouldn’t be Christmas on the Isle of Dogs without Dickens, so The Signalman ghost story of a railwayman gets the green signal, adapted from his classic short novel of suspense. It is staged by Paragon theatre company after last year’s good “track record” run at the Old Red Lion theatre pub at The Angel.

The Space is also marking its 25th year by reviving past in-house productions, starting with its first Yuletide production from 2009 of The Saving of Santa by Lobelia Golightly, re-worked as an online interactive family adventure this time round. Something is wrong with Santa, so it goes, and it’s up to the chief elf’n’safety officer and the young audience to save Christmas.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss Embleton believes squad showed spirit to seal Port Vale win

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

‘Space’ created for Dickens’ ghost of a story on Isle of Dogs with lockdown theatre ready to reopen

The Space in Millwall, Isle of Dogs... gets a breather at last and ready to reopen after lockdown. Picture: Ben Broomfield

‘Inadequate’ health centre in Stepney gets back on track and improves its care of patients

Harford medical centre in Stepney... now taken out of 'special measures'. Picture: Google

Police appeal after man reportedly exposed himself to young girl near Canary Wharf

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to following a report of indecent exposure near Canary Wharf. Picture: Met Police

‘Giving back is important’: Young people helping others during the Covid pandemic

Joshua Neal with a cake he baked for Queen's Hospital staff. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation