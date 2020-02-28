Play bringing modern twist on Shakespeare to Isle of Dogs

A modern day twist on Julius Caesar is coming to the Isle of Dogs' Space Theatre.

This production of the same name runs from Tuesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 21.

Created by female-led theatre collective the UnDisposables, the politically charged play draws comparisons between Julius Caesar and the modern day issue of climate change.

The play delves into the moral ambiguity within Shakespeare's classic text, questioning who has the right to power, and by what means can or should power be achieved.

This is the first production by the UnDisposables since they became an associate company of the Space, a theatre which counts Sir Ian McKellen and Marie McLaughlin amongst its patrons.

The show begins from 7:30 pm, with tickets £15 for adults and £12 concessions.

There will be a post-show Q&A after the performances on March 12 and 19.

To book tickets visit space.org.uk/event/julius-caesar/#tabs-booking.