Search

Advanced search

Play bringing modern twist on Shakespeare to Isle of Dogs

PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 February 2020

Poster for the production of Julius Caesar which is coming to the Space Theatre on the Isle of Dogs. Credit: The UnDisposables.

Poster for the production of Julius Caesar which is coming to the Space Theatre on the Isle of Dogs. Credit: The UnDisposables.

Archant

A modern day twist on Julius Caesar is coming to the Isle of Dogs' Space Theatre.

This production of the same name runs from Tuesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 21.

Created by female-led theatre collective the UnDisposables, the politically charged play draws comparisons between Julius Caesar and the modern day issue of climate change.

You may also want to watch:

The play delves into the moral ambiguity within Shakespeare's classic text, questioning who has the right to power, and by what means can or should power be achieved.

This is the first production by the UnDisposables since they became an associate company of the Space, a theatre which counts Sir Ian McKellen and Marie McLaughlin amongst its patrons.

The show begins from 7:30 pm, with tickets £15 for adults and £12 concessions.

There will be a post-show Q&A after the performances on March 12 and 19.

To book tickets visit space.org.uk/event/julius-caesar/#tabs-booking.

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Refuse collectors set for seven day strike amid holiday pay row

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Refuse collectors set for seven day strike amid holiday pay row

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)

Grow the Game funding available for football clubs

Grow the Game funding is available to local football clubs

New matchday app to help grassroots football clubs

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

Goalkeeper Sargeant extends his Leyton Orient contract

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Play bringing modern twist on Shakespeare to Isle of Dogs

Poster for the production of Julius Caesar which is coming to the Space Theatre on the Isle of Dogs. Credit: The UnDisposables.
Drive 24