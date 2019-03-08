Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Show for Poplar's talented youngsters staged by Spotlight on Covent Garden big screen

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 August 2019

Skye gets the spotlight to show her tallent on stage. Picture: Spotlight

Skye gets the spotlight to show her tallent on stage. Picture: Spotlight

Spotlight

Youngsters from Poplar's Spotlight youth service have put on a West End show at Covent Garden to promote their original music and dance talents.

Dave Diant takes the stage at Covent Garden's Apple Store. Picture: SpotlightDave Diant takes the stage at Covent Garden's Apple Store. Picture: Spotlight

The performances were in front of a giant video wall as part of Apple Store's Made In LDN programme.

"They spend hours and days developing and honing their crafts," Spotlight's music technician Taku Munonyara said. "To see them shine on such a big platform is a huge pay off.

"Travelling to Covent Garden was a fresh experience to show their talents which has been a highlight for them."

The youngsters aged 11 to 20 performed grime, soul, hip-hop, dance and pop routines all created in Spotlight's studio in Langdon Park, where producers develop their talent and engineer and record their own tracks.

Electric performance at Covent Garden by Poplar's Nizzy Nation. Picture: SpotlightElectric performance at Covent Garden by Poplar's Nizzy Nation. Picture: Spotlight

Spotlight works with 7,500 youngsters in Tower Hamlets with a free programme of arts activities to build their confidence in social, professional and creative ways.

The Made in LDN sessions supported by the Mayor of London run until September 3 at Apple stores for youngsters to shape their style in music, video and design.

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

GCSE results: George Green’s School celebrates ‘best ever’ cohort

Top achiever Jakaria Khalil with his dad Khalil Uddin Ali. Picture: George Green's School

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Don’t come to our East End manor, new police commander warns drug dealers

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

GCSE results: George Green’s School celebrates ‘best ever’ cohort

Top achiever Jakaria Khalil with his dad Khalil Uddin Ali. Picture: George Green's School

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Don’t come to our East End manor, new police commander warns drug dealers

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Show for Poplar’s talented youngsters staged by Spotlight on Covent Garden big screen

Skye gets the spotlight to show her tallent on stage. Picture: Spotlight

Farrell: England yet to show best form

England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Ireland's Rory Best during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Orient need to be more ruthless defensively says Embleton

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

West Ham grab first win of the season as Haller strikes twice

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Palmer comes back to haunt former club Orient

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists