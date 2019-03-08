Show for Poplar's talented youngsters staged by Spotlight on Covent Garden big screen
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 August 2019
Spotlight
Youngsters from Poplar's Spotlight youth service have put on a West End show at Covent Garden to promote their original music and dance talents.
The performances were in front of a giant video wall as part of Apple Store's Made In LDN programme.
"They spend hours and days developing and honing their crafts," Spotlight's music technician Taku Munonyara said. "To see them shine on such a big platform is a huge pay off.
"Travelling to Covent Garden was a fresh experience to show their talents which has been a highlight for them."
The youngsters aged 11 to 20 performed grime, soul, hip-hop, dance and pop routines all created in Spotlight's studio in Langdon Park, where producers develop their talent and engineer and record their own tracks.
Spotlight works with 7,500 youngsters in Tower Hamlets with a free programme of arts activities to build their confidence in social, professional and creative ways.
The Made in LDN sessions supported by the Mayor of London run until September 3 at Apple stores for youngsters to shape their style in music, video and design.