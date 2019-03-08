Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tenants turn 'green' to plant more trees on Shadwell housing estate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 April 2019

Planting trees to improve St Geoge's housing estate in Shadwell. Picture source: Eastend Homes

Planting trees to improve St Geoge's housing estate in Shadwell. Picture source: Eastend Homes

Eastend Homes

Volunteers have been planting more trees to make their East End housing estate a little bit greener.

Army of tenants out in force at St George's to improve their East End estate. Picture source: Eastend HomesArmy of tenants out in force at St George's to improve their East End estate. Picture source: Eastend Homes

Families at St George's in Shadwell have put in plants, saplings and shrubs and created a space for children to plant what they want.

Eastend Homes housing association which runs the estate put them in touch with the Trees for Cities environment charity which donated saplings that have now been planted along Cable Street and around Swedenborg Square.

Householders like Jim Ford, who has lived at St George's 30 years, have been involved in the work since 2013.

“I didn't know much about gardening then,” Jim admitted. “But I got involved and even got some exercise.

“We worked all day despite the rough weather, clearing 20 tonnes of concrete, rebuilding 15 growing beds and introducing a children's planting area.”

Flowers were also planted, such as corncockle, scarlet pimpernel, corn chamomile and cowslip.

It was part of a 'green' programme sprucing up forgotten corners of estates run by the housing association in Wapping, Spitalfields, Mile End and the Isle of Dogs as well as St George's, even getting families growing their own food.

Most Read

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

‘Exhausted’ Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two men suffer knife wounds in Whitechapel street fight

The men were injured in Osborn Street. Pic: Google

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

‘Exhausted’ Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two men suffer knife wounds in Whitechapel street fight

The men were injured in Osborn Street. Pic: Google

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates ‘worthy winners’ Orient

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Tibbs set for busy period as Whyte agrees to face Rivas at London’s The O2 in July

Mark Tibbs will hope to guide Dillian Whyte to more scenes like this on July 20 (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Former world karate champion steps out of retirement aged 61 in ‘fight to save young lives’

Geoff Thompson trained in Barking before the 10K Karate Clash. Picture: GEOFF THOMPSON

Tenants turn ‘green’ to plant more trees on Shadwell housing estate

Planting trees to improve St Geoge's housing estate in Shadwell. Picture source: Eastend Homes

City Island artist Tim Allen is on a mission to open the old Leaway towpath so he can walk to the Olympic Park

Tim Allen...
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists