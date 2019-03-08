Tenants turn 'green' to plant more trees on Shadwell housing estate

Planting trees to improve St Geoge's housing estate in Shadwell. Picture source: Eastend Homes Eastend Homes

Volunteers have been planting more trees to make their East End housing estate a little bit greener.

Army of tenants out in force at St George's to improve their East End estate. Picture source: Eastend Homes Army of tenants out in force at St George's to improve their East End estate. Picture source: Eastend Homes

Families at St George's in Shadwell have put in plants, saplings and shrubs and created a space for children to plant what they want.

Eastend Homes housing association which runs the estate put them in touch with the Trees for Cities environment charity which donated saplings that have now been planted along Cable Street and around Swedenborg Square.

Householders like Jim Ford, who has lived at St George's 30 years, have been involved in the work since 2013.

“I didn't know much about gardening then,” Jim admitted. “But I got involved and even got some exercise.

“We worked all day despite the rough weather, clearing 20 tonnes of concrete, rebuilding 15 growing beds and introducing a children's planting area.”

Flowers were also planted, such as corncockle, scarlet pimpernel, corn chamomile and cowslip.

It was part of a 'green' programme sprucing up forgotten corners of estates run by the housing association in Wapping, Spitalfields, Mile End and the Isle of Dogs as well as St George's, even getting families growing their own food.