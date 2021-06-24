Potential strike action could hit Tower Hamlets Council services

Published: 5:30 PM June 24, 2021

Thousands of council workers are looking at possible industrial action a year after they called off a strike to keep essential Tower Hamlets services going at the height of the Covid emergency.

The employees are being balloted in protest at controversial “fire and rehire” contracts brought in last year, which they say reduces employment rights.

Trade union demo outside Tower Hamlets town hall when the new contracts were proposed - Credit: Unison

The ballot by the Unison trade union, which opened June 24, runs for a month and asks if the council staff should stage another walk-out over alleged cuts to severance pay and travel allowances they say were imposed in the first lockdown.

“Tower Hamlets was the first major employer to ‘fire and rehire’ during the pandemic,” the union’s assistant branch secretary Kerie Anne told the East London Advertiser. “That's a stain on the Labour council’s reputation that it will never shake off.

“The staff remain angry about their treatment and the cuts to their working rights, so they’ve asked to be balloted again for strike action.”

Protest by staff on strike at council housing department in Roman Road July 2020 - Credit: Unison

Unison members downed tools and staged picket lines over nine days in July and August last year in protest at the contracts being imposed during the pandemic and at the “fire and rehire” tactics.

Staff who suspended the strike last year to work during the pandemic later faced job losses and redundancy for not signing the new contracts they claim cuts any severance pay by 80 per cent, the union maintains.

Mayor John Biggs and the council's chief executive Will Tuckley maintained at the time that the new contracts were “not a precursor to planned redundancies on the cheap”.

The council eventually agreed to further negotiations, but the adjustment was rejected again, a year on, by a majority of the workforce.

The Advertiser is waiting for a response from the town hall to the latest threat of strike action.

Protest at town hall when Tower Hamlets Council voted in 2019 to bring in controversial new contracts - Credit: Unison

Depending on the result of the balloting, more action could take place in July and August, with pickets outside the town hall and six other council buildings — Albert Jacob House, John Onslow House, Mile End Hospital, Poplar and Whitechapel Idea Store library centres and the car pound in Commercial Road.