Send messages of support to new mums at Stepney City Farm

Picture: Pickled Pepper Books/Amy Mace

Stepney City Farm is supporting an initiative aimed at supporting new mums who may be struggling or feeling isolated.

The farm, in Stepney Way, is among seven venues across the capital hosting a special postbox in the run-up to Mother's Day.

Visitors to the farm are able to send words of support to expectant and new mothers, with these letters then distributed on Sunday, March 22.

The initiative has been set up by Red Letter Days, with marketing director Alison Vickery saying: "We're encouraging mums who have experienced the pressures, highs and lows of motherhood to write a heartwarming message to another mother who is just starting out on their parenting journey.

"Your act of solidarity could make a huge difference to your fellow mum and will remind them that they're doing a fantastic job and are far from alone."

To get involved, write a letter or card and post it in an unsealed envelope in the farm's special postbox before Sunday, March 22.