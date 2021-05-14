News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Pedestrian struck by motorcycle in critical condition following Stepney collision

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 7:28 AM May 14, 2021   
The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

Detectives investigating a serious collision in Stepney which left a pedestrian in critical condition are appealing for witnesses to come forward. - Credit: Met Police

A pedestrian who was struck by a motorcycle in a collision in Stepney is in hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 12 at Mile End Road and the junction with Stayners Road around 7.30pm.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, had suffered serious injuries and was attended to by police and London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in critical condition and his family have been informed.

The rider of the motorcycle stopped at the scene and enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kenny Jackett emerges as odds-on favourite for Leyton Orient job
  2. 2 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
  3. 3 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
  1. 4 100,000 people in Tower Hamlets have had first Covid jab
  2. 5 Hot tub and BBQ boats relaunched at Canary Wharf
  3. 6 Trains being tested on Crossrail's Elizabeth line up to four an hour
  4. 7 'Stop building more towers,' MP at protest after New Providence Wharf fire
  5. 8 Tower Hamlets votes to keep directly-elected mayoral post
  6. 9 Blaze at Canary Wharf tower block with cladding issue
  7. 10 MP's fury at four-year delay removing Grenfell-type cladding from block

Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dash cam or other media devices is asked to contact the SCIU Witness Line on 020 8597 4874, quoting Cad 6863/12May.


Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Names of voters fraudulantly used for candidate nominations, police discover. Picture: Mike Brooke

Local Elections 2021

Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26-12-2020 of Salford City manager Richie Wellens. Issue date: Monday March 22, 202

Leyton Orient

Early front-runners for Leyton Orient managerial vacancy

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Racist graffiti on car in Millwall

Racist vandalism keyed on cars parked in street on Isle of Dogs

Mike Brooke

person
Damage to a 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf, east London, where the London Fire Brigad

London Fire Brigade

New Providence Wharf fire: Two in hospital and 42 treated at scene

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus