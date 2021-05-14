Pedestrian struck by motorcycle in critical condition following Stepney collision
- Credit: Met Police
A pedestrian who was struck by a motorcycle in a collision in Stepney is in hospital in critical condition.
The incident took place on Wednesday, May 12 at Mile End Road and the junction with Stayners Road around 7.30pm.
The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, had suffered serious injuries and was attended to by police and London Ambulance Service.
He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in critical condition and his family have been informed.
The rider of the motorcycle stopped at the scene and enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.
There have been no arrests.
Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dash cam or other media devices is asked to contact the SCIU Witness Line on 020 8597 4874, quoting Cad 6863/12May.