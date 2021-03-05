Stepney Green hero volunteering seven days a week since pandemic began

Published: 12:54 PM March 5, 2021

Muhi Mikdad - pictured fourth from the left - drove a fundraising effort with club London Sportif, raising enough money to provide food for up to 300 frontline staff at the Royal London Hospital. - Credit: Muhi Mikdad

"We needed to unite and help one another."

This is the attitude Tower Hamlets resident Muhi Mikdad adopted when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in March last year.

The 29-year-old started volunteering at that point, and he hasn't stopped since.

Muhi, who lives in Stepney Green, told the Advertiser that he volunteers seven days a week for between two and four hours a day.

He has been driven to this by what he describes as a "passion for social and community work".

A resident of Tower Hamlets since the age of 18, Muhi - originally from Sylhet, Bangladesh - says he came to the UK to "build a better life for myself".

No doubt he has been enriching the lives of others since the pandemic began, through his involvement in a range of projects.

Some of his volunteering efforts have been singular, while others have been undertaken together with members of London Sportif, where Muhi is one of the board of directors.

Stepney Green resident Muhi has delivered food and prescriptions to some 500 residents across London since the pandemic began. - Credit: Muhi Mikdad

His volunteering journey began with delivering essential shopping and prescriptions; since March Muhi has done so for more than 500 residents and high-risk individuals across London. He also volunteered at the East London Mosque.

As well as helping members of the public, the dad-of-one thought it important to help those working for the NHS at the Royal London Hospital.

In April, he asked members of London Sportif to help with this, their combined efforts raising enough to provide food for up to 300 frontline staff at the hospital.

This drive also assisted more than 30 club members whose jobs were lost as a result of the pandemic.

Muhi is one of the board of directors at the club, established in 2017 to provide badminton, cricket, and football to the East End. - Credit: Muhi Mikdad

Muhi has a few ongoing volunteering projects; one began back in March, the others later on down the line.

Since March he and his mother-in-law have arranged a monthly foodbank at the Wodeham Gardens Community Room in Vallance Road by collecting items from family, friends and local shops.

Alongside this Muhi has already clocked up 773 hours of volunteering with the NHS Royal Voluntary Service, and as of last month became a vaccination volunteer for St John Ambulance.

Muhi hopes to "inspire the young generation in our community" with his philanthropy.







