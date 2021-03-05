News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Stepney Green hero volunteering seven days a week since pandemic began

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:54 PM March 5, 2021   
Stepney Green hero fundraises for Royal London hospital during Covid-19 pandemic

Muhi Mikdad - pictured fourth from the left - drove a fundraising effort with club London Sportif, raising enough money to provide food for up to 300 frontline staff at the Royal London Hospital. - Credit: Muhi Mikdad

"We needed to unite and help one another."

This is the attitude Tower Hamlets resident Muhi Mikdad adopted when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in March last year. 

The 29-year-old started volunteering at that point, and he hasn't stopped since. 

Muhi, who lives in Stepney Green, told the Advertiser that he volunteers seven days a week for between two and four hours a day.

He has been driven to this by what he describes as a "passion for social and community work".

You may also want to watch:

A resident of Tower Hamlets since the age of 18, Muhi - originally from Sylhet, Bangladesh - says he came to the UK to "build a better life for myself".

No doubt he has been enriching the lives of others since the pandemic began, through his involvement in a range of projects.

Some of his volunteering efforts have been singular, while others have been undertaken together with members of London Sportif, where Muhi is one of the board of directors.

Stepney Green hero delivers more than 500 parcels during pandemic

Stepney Green resident Muhi has delivered food and prescriptions to some 500 residents across London since the pandemic began. - Credit: Muhi Mikdad

Most Read

  1. 1 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  2. 2 Arrests as police step up drugs raids
  3. 3 'War of words' at Tower Hamlets cabinet meeting stops library closures
  1. 4 Why Tower Hamlets should be a 'royal' borough after Covid
  2. 5 Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine
  3. 6 McAnuff will use lessons learned from previous managers
  4. 7 Stepney Green hero volunteering seven days a week since pandemic began
  5. 8 Government gave Tower Hamlets Council £63million of Covid funding
  6. 9 Hunt for three men after 90-year-old's Bethnal Green home is burgled
  7. 10 Illegal rave raided by police at disused railway arch in Bow

His volunteering journey began with delivering essential shopping and prescriptions; since March Muhi has done so for more than 500 residents and high-risk individuals across London. He also volunteered at the East London Mosque. 

As well as helping members of the public, the dad-of-one thought it important to help those working for the NHS at the Royal London Hospital.

In April, he asked members of London Sportif to help with this, their combined efforts raising enough to provide food for up to 300 frontline staff at the hospital.

This drive also assisted more than 30 club members whose jobs were lost as a result of the pandemic.

Tower Hamlets hero enlists sports club in Covid-19 volunteering drive

Muhi is one of the board of directors at the club, established in 2017 to provide badminton, cricket, and football to the East End. - Credit: Muhi Mikdad

Muhi has a few ongoing volunteering projects; one began back in March, the others later on down the line.

Since March he and his mother-in-law have arranged a monthly foodbank at the Wodeham Gardens Community Room in Vallance Road by collecting items from family, friends and local shops.

Alongside this Muhi has already clocked up 773 hours of volunteering with the NHS Royal Voluntary Service, and as of last month became a vaccination volunteer for St John Ambulance.

Muhi hopes to "inspire the young generation in our community" with his philanthropy. 



People
Charity
Tower Hamlets News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colchester United manager John McGreal acknowledges the fans after the final whistle during the Cara

Leyton Orient

Front-runners for Leyton Orient vacancy after Ross Embleton departure

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers on the Isle of Dogs distributing food boxes

Food boxes 'only way to defeat Covid in lockdown' say Isle of Dogs...

Mike Brooke

person
The Setup being filmed at The Blind Beggar before lockdown hit production

Film

It's a 'Setup' as East End gangsters in lockdown escape on screen

Mike Brooke

person
A frontline receptionist receives a Covid-19 vaccination.

Coronavirus

How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus