East London Advertiser > News

Two in hospital after 25 firefighters called to Stepney Green blaze

Holly Chant

Published: 2:08 PM April 7, 2022
LFB

The brigade was called to the Tower Hamlets address at around 10am this morning - Credit: LFB

Two men have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a maisonette above a shop in Stepney Green. 

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze on White Horse Lane this morning, April 7. 

Half of a four-roomed, split-level maisonette on the first and second floors of the building was damaged by the fire. 

Four men left the building before London Fire Brigade arrived and two men were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The brigade was called around 10am this morning and the fire was under control by 10.46am.

Fire crews from Whitechapel, Poplar, Shadwell and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News
East London News

