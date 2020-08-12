All-day Sunday and longer weekday hours for Stepney post office when it moves away from the Troxy
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 August 2020
Plans have been drawn up on the back of an envelope to relocate Stepney Post Office from its shabby corner shop next door to the famous Troxy venue.
The lease on the old shop at 502 Commercial Road, on the corner of Caroline Street, is due to expire.
So it’s moving to a refurbished 1960s parade of shops down Westport Street, the turning opposite, setting up next to the local cash-and-carry store.
The postmaster is moving with his stamps, envelopes and postal orders to the new premises which is extending to 12 hours weekdays and all day Sunday service. Monday to Friday planned hours are 9am-9pm, Sunday till 6pm.
But the Post Office wants to know what the public thinks of the move before it shifts down the road.
An online consultation is running till September 18 at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 084002, or email comments@postoffice.co.uk, phone 03452-660115, textphone 03457-223355 — or naturally by good old fashioned Royal Mail to Freepost Your Comments
