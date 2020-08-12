Search

Advanced search

All-day Sunday and longer weekday hours for Stepney post office when it moves away from the Troxy

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 August 2020

End of the road for rough-and-tumble Stepney post office with its lease up in Commercial Road. Picture: Google

End of the road for rough-and-tumble Stepney post office with its lease up in Commercial Road. Picture: Google

Google

Plans have been drawn up on the back of an envelope to relocate Stepney Post Office from its shabby corner shop next door to the famous Troxy venue.

Saying goodbye to the neighbours... Stepney post office moving away from The Troxy and the local dry cleaners and fish'n'chip shop. Picture: GoogleSaying goodbye to the neighbours... Stepney post office moving away from The Troxy and the local dry cleaners and fish'n'chip shop. Picture: Google

The lease on the old shop at 502 Commercial Road, on the corner of Caroline Street, is due to expire.

So it’s moving to a refurbished 1960s parade of shops down Westport Street, the turning opposite, setting up next to the local cash-and-carry store.

The postmaster is moving with his stamps, envelopes and postal orders to the new premises which is extending to 12 hours weekdays and all day Sunday service. Monday to Friday planned hours are 9am-9pm, Sunday till 6pm.

But the Post Office wants to know what the public thinks of the move before it shifts down the road.

An online consultation is running till September 18 at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 084002, or email comments@postoffice.co.uk, phone 03452-660115, textphone 03457-223355 — or naturally by good old fashioned Royal Mail to Freepost Your Comments

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cheers! Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub makes a comeback on the Isle of Dogs after 50 years

Sam Hawkes and Laura Lythall opening The Waterman's Arms on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Matt Grayson

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Most Read

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cheers! Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub makes a comeback on the Isle of Dogs after 50 years

Sam Hawkes and Laura Lythall opening The Waterman's Arms on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Matt Grayson

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Latest from the East London Advertiser

All-day Sunday and longer weekday hours for Stepney post office when it moves away from the Troxy

End of the road for rough-and-tumble Stepney post office with its lease up in Commercial Road. Picture: Google

Superb Harmer haul leads Essex past Surrey

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with Adam Wheater (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Police to get better training after disability driver was physically restrained for minor traffic offence in Poplar

Police 'could do better' report concludes... following physical restraint of disabled driver for minor traffic offence. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke