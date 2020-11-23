Woman gunned down in east London street is fighting for her life
PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 23 November 2020
MPS
A police hunt is under way in east London after a shooting near London Fields in which a woman was blasted with a shotgun and is now fighting for her life.
Detectives have launched a witness appeal after the shooting just before 9pm last night, November 22, near Broadway Market in Westgate Street.
She was given CPR resuscitation by police officers before an ambulance arrived.
The woman was taken to hospital where her condition was treated as life-threatening. Her next of kin have been informed.
There have been no arrests so far. A crime scene is in place in Westgate Street as police appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 with reference CAD 6587/22 Nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
