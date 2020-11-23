Woman gunned down in east London street is fighting for her life

Woman shot near London Fields close to Broadway Market. Picture: Met Police MPS

A police hunt is under way in east London after a shooting near London Fields in which a woman was blasted with a shotgun and is now fighting for her life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police swoop on scene at London Fields, top end of Broadway Market, where woman was shot Sunday night. Picture: @999London Police swoop on scene at London Fields, top end of Broadway Market, where woman was shot Sunday night. Picture: @999London

Detectives have launched a witness appeal after the shooting just before 9pm last night, November 22, near Broadway Market in Westgate Street.

She was given CPR resuscitation by police officers before an ambulance arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital where her condition was treated as life-threatening. Her next of kin have been informed.

Area where shooting occured in Westgate Street, by Broadway Market, London Fields. Picture: Google Area where shooting occured in Westgate Street, by Broadway Market, London Fields. Picture: Google

There have been no arrests so far. A crime scene is in place in Westgate Street as police appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 with reference CAD 6587/22 Nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.