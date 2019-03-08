Canary Wharf stages Jeroen's photographs from all four corners of the earth

Jeroen's journey around the world starts at Oxford Circus. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs Jeroen Swolfs

The world’s largest outdoor photography exhibition capturing street life from every corner of the globe makes its UK debut at Canary Wharf in the morning.

Busy street scene in Hanoi on Jeroen's seven-year global mission. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs Busy street scene in Hanoi on Jeroen's seven-year global mission. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs

The story of Streets of the World began in 2009 when Dutch photographer Jeroen Swolfs embarked on a seven-year mission to capture the essence of 195 capital cities.

He started with Oxford Circus, then ended up in places like Hanoi on the other side of the globe.

The result was 195 prints, one each from all the cities he visited, showing the cultural connections shared between people across the planet.

“My ambition was to show connections that bind us all together as people,” Jeroen said. “The streets were a great way to do this and Canary Wharf is the right place with its wide array of people from many different cultures.”

Visitors to Streets of the World tomorrow and Friday are being urged to “forget borders” to discover a different, yet relatable view into the lives of other people. They can scan a QR code placed at Westferry Circus to view a video walk-through of the photographs.

Street food from around the world is also being serving up in Montgomery Square both days from 11am to 3pm as a “taster” of the places in the Jeroen's photography, such as burritos from Mexico City, falafel from Beirut and arepas from Caracus.