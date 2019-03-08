Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Canary Wharf stages Jeroen's photographs from all four corners of the earth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 May 2019

Jeroen's journey around the world starts at Oxford Circus. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs

Jeroen's journey around the world starts at Oxford Circus. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs

Jeroen Swolfs

The world’s largest outdoor photography exhibition capturing street life from every corner of the globe makes its UK debut at Canary Wharf in the morning.

Busy street scene in Hanoi on Jeroen's seven-year global mission. Picture: Jeroen SwolfsBusy street scene in Hanoi on Jeroen's seven-year global mission. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs

The story of Streets of the World began in 2009 when Dutch photographer Jeroen Swolfs embarked on a seven-year mission to capture the essence of 195 capital cities.

He started with Oxford Circus, then ended up in places like Hanoi on the other side of the globe.

You may also want to watch:

The result was 195 prints, one each from all the cities he visited, showing the cultural connections shared between people across the planet.

“My ambition was to show connections that bind us all together as people,” Jeroen said. “The streets were a great way to do this and Canary Wharf is the right place with its wide array of people from many different cultures.”

Visitors to Streets of the World tomorrow and Friday are being urged to “forget borders” to discover a different, yet relatable view into the lives of other people. They can scan a QR code placed at Westferry Circus to view a video walk-through of the photographs.

Street food from around the world is also being serving up in Montgomery Square both days from 11am to 3pm as a “taster” of the places in the Jeroen's photography, such as burritos from Mexico City, falafel from Beirut and arepas from Caracus.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham defender signs up for another year

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe’s key mentality change

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star is playing with a smile on his face again

: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

The hard work was worth it, admits champion Edinburgh

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Canary Wharf stages Jeroen’s photographs from all four corners of the earth

Jeroen's journey around the world starts at Oxford Circus. Picture: Jeroen Swolfs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists