'Stop charging student campus rents in lockdown' Mile End protesters urge
- Credit: QMUL
A nationwide campaign has been started calling on the government to give cash aid to students like those at Queen Mary's in Mile End who have to pay rent on campus while stuck at home.
Many students must pay the rent even though they are allowed to return, the Housemates online platform points out.
Government support for rebates is being called for so that student accommodation providers can give refunds and not lose revenue because of the lockdown.
“Students are under stress having to pay for unused rooms during their disrupted education,” Housemates founder Lydia Jones said. “They make a commitment to education but are then asked to sign contracts and take on huge debts with legal liabilities. It’s unacceptable.”
Hundreds of students went on rent strike earlier this month at Queen Mary’s. They are having to stay at home to avoid travelling to the Mile End campus. Tower Hamlets has one of the highest rates of Covid infections in the country.
Many sought help from Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah who backed their strike action. He fears an influx of students could put the population at risk in his Mile End constituency which includes Queen Mary’s. Some private landlords in the district aren’t collecting rents from tenants during the lockdown, he pointed out, and he urged universities to do the same.
You may also want to watch:
Queen Mary’s insisted it was following government guidance and keeping campus facilities going for those who need them. It was offering 30pc reduction on the remaining full term of their rental agreement “recognising the impact of the national restrictions”.
But campaigners say rents should be suspended altogether and students be given refunds if the accommodation on campus can’t be used while they’re at home.
Most Read
- 1 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
- 2 Mulberry tree campaigners to take council to High Court
- 3 Cops break Covid-19 rules to have haircuts at Bethnal Green police station
- 4 'Grenfell Tower'-type cladding still not removed from New Providence Wharf after 3 years
- 5 Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single
- 6 Lavender Girls landed a job at Yardley’s 'for perfume perks and getting a man'
- 7 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
- 8 NHS covid staff take a break at Royal London Hospital to meet police dog
- 9 'Racist consultation' protest rejected on Tower Hamlets street closures as Labour sticks to its manifesto
- 10 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
They are calling on the government to step in and support students and those providing accommodation "to avoid long-term damage to higher education".
The students pay rents from £145 a week, but want early release from contracts without penalty if they opt not to return to Mile End during the lockdown.