Nightclub used as food distribution centre for coronavirus emergency

Appeal for clubbers to volunteer to help tackle coronavirus emergency. Picture: Studio 338 [Studio 338]

A nightclub near the Blackwall Tunnel Approach is being transformed into a temporary food distribution centre for the elderly and the vulnerable.

Studio 338 on Greenwich Peninsula setting up teams of volunteers to deal with coronavirus emergency. Picture: Studio 338 Studio 338 on Greenwich Peninsula setting up teams of volunteers to deal with coronavirus emergency. Picture: Studio 338

Owners of Studio 338 on the Greenwich Peninsula are setting up teams of volunteers as part of east London’s battle to deal with coronavirus.

“It’s not something we have done before,” the club’s events director Dan Perrin said.

“But the hope is that we can bring together young clubbers to help the elderly at this critical time.

“A huge priority right now for the club is to try to protect the most vulnerable in society to enable those at high risk to stay at home and not be forced to go shopping where they may be exposed to the virus, or be overwhelmed and frightened by panic buying and empty shelves.”

Studio 338 nightclub boss Dan Perrin... calling for volunteers to help distribute food to elderly in Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Studio 338 Studio 338 nightclub boss Dan Perrin... calling for volunteers to help distribute food to elderly in Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Studio 338

Studio 338 is also providing a shopping service for those who can afford to buy their own food as well as trying to collect donated food for those most in need.

It is building a network of volunteers to help in several areas and wants to hear from people who have experience running charities, particularly food banks and distribution or services for the elderly.

The club in Boord Street also wants “a small army” of people willing to go shopping for vulnerable people in their neighbourhood.

“We need everyone’s help,” Dan added. “We also need to create awareness among those most in need that there are people out there to help them.”

Food distribution centre being set up at Studio 338 to help elderly cope during coronavus quaranteen. Picture: Studio 338 Food distribution centre being set up at Studio 338 to help elderly cope during coronavus quaranteen. Picture: Studio 338

The club is appealing for volunteers, charity managers, logistics managers, supermarkets and anyone who can contribute food or make donations.

It hopes to get the food distribution up and running by next week to help slow the spread of infection, protect those most at risk and alleviate “the coming strain on our national health service” as Britain’s coronavirus emergency preparations go into overdrive.

Volunteers can email Dan Perrin on dan@studio338.co.uk