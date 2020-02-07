Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google Archant

A teenage boy has been stabbed in Poplar.

Officers were called to Sturry Street at 6.31pm on Thursday, February 6 following reports of the stabbing.

A Met spokesman said: "Police and paramedics found the teenager suffering a stab injury. He has been taken to hospital in a non-life threatening condition."

A Section 60 stop and search order was in place in Bow, Bromley by Bow, Poplar, Limehouse, Canary Wharf, Blackwall, Millwall and the Isle of Dogs until 6am this morning (February 7).

There have been no arrests but enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Young people with information about violence or knife crime can also visit fearless.org