Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Suemaya Begum, who is known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets, was last seen at about 1.20pm on Friday, August 9 at her home in the Regents Park area.

The Met described her as Asian, about 5ft 4ins, of medium build and with long dark hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long beige skirt and a black crop vest top.

Suemaya has no mobile phone or access to money.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Suemaya's wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting 19MIS031773 or Missing People on 116000.