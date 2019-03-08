Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 16:33 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 16 August 2019

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS

Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Suemaya Begum, who is known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets, was last seen at about 1.20pm on Friday, August 9 at her home in the Regents Park area.

You may also want to watch:

The Met described her as Asian, about 5ft 4ins, of medium build and with long dark hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long beige skirt and a black crop vest top.

Suemaya has no mobile phone or access to money.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Suemaya's wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting 19MIS031773 or Missing People on 116000.

Most Read

Stepney Green fraudster pretended to be dead man’s nephew in bid to get his council flat

Snaresbrook Crown Court.

‘I will not be bullied’: Pensioner faces threat of time behind bars in ten-year row over security gate

Veronica Gordon and daughter Janice at Mrs Gordon's flat in Mile End. Picture: Polly Hancock

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Council accused of obstructing investigations into residents’ complaints

Tower Hamlets Council was accused by the Ombudsman of obstructing investigations. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Twenty people flee after fire breaks out at Poplar hostel

Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a hostel in Canton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Stepney Green fraudster pretended to be dead man’s nephew in bid to get his council flat

Snaresbrook Crown Court.

‘I will not be bullied’: Pensioner faces threat of time behind bars in ten-year row over security gate

Veronica Gordon and daughter Janice at Mrs Gordon's flat in Mile End. Picture: Polly Hancock

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Council accused of obstructing investigations into residents’ complaints

Tower Hamlets Council was accused by the Ombudsman of obstructing investigations. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Twenty people flee after fire breaks out at Poplar hostel

Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a hostel in Canton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex youngster Allison joins Gloucestershire on loan

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood at Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

ELF Podcast: Misery across east London for Hammers, O’s and Daggers

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) and Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernandez Rodri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

T20: Essex hope to get Glamorgan game on

Cameron Delport of Essex during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th August 2019

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists